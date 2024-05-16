IBM FileNet BatchIt is a bulk document import tool for acquiring digital content. It transforms imported files into valuable digital content that is quickly accessible for improved business productivity and service. This proven tool offers checkpoints and restart capabilities to enable customers’ IT to run their import smoothly.
Automated indexing allows you to improve data integrity and reduce the need for manual data entry.
A flexible configuration helps you to adapt to changing business processes.
Streamlined document entry processes provide business documents quickly and increase efficiency.
Automated data capture reduces resource costs and frees up staff for more important work.
IBM FileNet BatchIt provides a solution to import and index document content to all IBM FileNet ECM repositories.
The import process is organized in a sequence of phases, and customers can add phases to the process as needed.
FileNet BatchIt imports documents and offers automated indexing for accurate, consistent information access and retrieval.
FileNet BatchIt includes batch file import of any digital object from a file system.
Enable the creation of business applications on any cloud to govern enterprise content.
Respond to business demands by finding the critical information you need quickly.
Scale and adapt to change without compromising security, privacy, or risk levels.