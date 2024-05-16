Home Business automation FileNet BatchIt IBM FileNet BatchIt
What is IBM® FileNet® BatchIt?

IBM FileNet BatchIt is a bulk document import tool for acquiring digital content. It transforms imported files into valuable digital content that is quickly accessible for improved business productivity and service. This proven tool offers checkpoints and restart capabilities to enable customers’ IT to run their import smoothly.
Benefits Increased data integrity

Automated indexing allows you to improve data integrity and reduce the need for manual data entry.

 High adaptability

A flexible configuration helps you to adapt to changing business processes.

 Efficiency and productivity

Streamlined document entry processes provide business documents quickly and increase efficiency.

 Reduced operating costs

Automated data capture reduces resource costs and frees up staff for more important work.
Key IBM FileNet BatchIt features Fast and easy document import

IBM FileNet BatchIt provides a solution to import and index document content to all IBM FileNet ECM repositories.

 Modular architecture

The import process is organized in a sequence of phases, and customers can add phases to the process as needed.

 BatchIt implementation

FileNet BatchIt imports documents and offers automated indexing for accurate, consistent information access and retrieval.

 Batch import

FileNet BatchIt includes batch file import of any digital object from a file system.

