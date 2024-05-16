Home Business automation Export for FileNet Image Manager IBM Export for FileNet Image Manager
Export any set of files as documents from IBM FileNet Image Services into the filesystem
Export and deliver content at the speed of business

IBM® Export for FileNet® Image Manager exports documents quickly and easily from IBM FileNet Image Services. 
The procedure can be done in an IBM FileNet BatchIt conform input format for importation into a FileNet back end, without additional steps. The app provides checkpoints-and-restart capabilities for convenient administration of the procedure.
Benefits
Operating cost reduction

Automate data capture to reduce costs and reallocate staff to critical operations.
BatchIt compatibility

Import data into a FileNet back end with IBM FileNet BatchIt, with no additional changes.
Recover mechanism

Use the automatic recover mechanism to try the exportation again, in whole or in part.
Features
Exports documents quickly and reliably

Export for FileNet Image Manager acts as the central export tool for any file format.

 Supports external launch

Export for FileNet Image Manager runs as a command line tool and can be called from other apps.

 Provides checkpoints-and-restart capabilities

Checkpoints and restart capabilities help IT to run their exports smoothly.
