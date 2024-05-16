IBM® Export for FileNet® Image Manager exports documents quickly and easily from IBM FileNet Image Services.
The procedure can be done in an IBM FileNet BatchIt conform input format for importation into a FileNet back end, without additional steps. The app provides checkpoints-and-restart capabilities for convenient administration of the procedure.
Automate data capture to reduce costs and reallocate staff to critical operations.
Import data into a FileNet back end with IBM FileNet BatchIt, with no additional changes.
Use the automatic recover mechanism to try the exportation again, in whole or in part.
Export for FileNet Image Manager acts as the central export tool for any file format.
Export for FileNet Image Manager runs as a command line tool and can be called from other apps.
Checkpoints and restart capabilities help IT to run their exports smoothly.