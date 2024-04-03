Home Business automation FileNet Image Services IBM FileNet Image Services
Help your organization store and manage large volumes of fixed information with high availability to users
Store and manage large volumes of information

IBM® FileNet® Image Services helps your organization store and manage large volumes of fixed information with high availability to users. The services provide fast, security-rich access to enterprise content and documents. IBM FileNet Image Services helps you respond faster to business demands by finding the critical information you need quicker and easier.
Benefits Get quick access to key information

Get faster, security-rich access to enterprise content and documents in a scalable environment that gives you quick access to critical information.

 Connect to many environments

Leverage built-in connectors to extend services to EMC Centera, IBM DR550 and SnapLock magnetic write-once, read-many (WORM) environments.

 Use familiar Windows UIs

Take advantage of Windows-based user interfaces for viewing, revising, sharing and distributing content through FileNet IDM Desktop, WEB Services and Open Client services.

 Easily scale to fit your needs

Integrate with magnetic storage and retrieval systems for flexible, scalable access to very large volumes of content across disparate media types.

 Extend storage functions

Use the FileNet Image Services resource adaptor to connect with custom Java® 2 Platform and Enterprise Edition (J2EE) applications to extend storage functions to existing applications.

 
