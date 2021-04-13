IBM Technology Expert Labs – Security
Get help from global software and cybersecurity experts for long- or short-term projects, training and technical support
Overview

Buying the right products is only the first step on the journey to security maturity. Technology Expert Labs for Security is your accelerator to maximum value with our unmatched IBM product expertise. Our mission is to successfully deploy, optimize and expand our clients’ IBM Security platforms, utilizing the most knowledgeable IBM Security Software experts.
Benefits
Accelerate solution deployment

Our consultants deliver technical knowledge, innovative strategies and proven practices to help your deployment start quickly.
Advance solution optimization

Build security maturity with on-premises and remote consulting services, automation support and help in digital transformation.
Facilitate solution expansion

We work alongside your team to ensure your IBM Security™ solutions continue to match the size and scale of your business needs.
Introducing Security Expertise Connect A subscription to IBM Security Expertise Connect provides access to a continuous engagement model for clients to get technical guidance from Technology Expert Labs for Security. Clients get deep technical expertise at a fraction of the cost of typical consulting engagements. Our Expertise Connect Delivery Consultants can provide technical insights in all phases of design, deployment, operations and transformation. Learn more

Cybersecurity consulting services

Data protection

When you need to expand your IBM Security Guardium® data protection solution, Security Expert Labs can help you deliver digital trust through a comprehensive, integrated approach.

 Explore IBM Security Guardium Security for genAI readiness

Assess how much your genAI platform is secured from the new risks generative AI brings. Evaluate the readiness of your genAI platform with regards to data security, model security, usage security and infrastructure security for adversarial attacks, inappropriate use and information leakage. 

 Explore Security workshop for genAI
Identity and access management Identity and access management

Execute on your cloud identity and access management (IAM) objectives with the help of IBM Security Expert Labs, which provides full lifecycle services delivered by IAM professionals.

 Explore IBM Security Verify Mobility success services

Using curated offerings and custom engagements, our Security Expert Labs team can help you optimize your IBM Security MaaS360® solution through every step of the unified endpoint management lifecycle.

 Explore IBM Security MaaS360
Threat management services Threat management

Let Security Expert Labs technical and domain subject matter experts help you take a proactive approach to maintenance of your existing IBM Security QRadar® Suite deployment. The QRadar Suite On Prem Health Plan utilizes a subscription approach and can be scoped based on the size of your operation.

 Explore IBM Security QRadar Incident response

Get paired with a trusted advisor to help with use case development, solution design, configuration and enablement for IBM Security SOAR so you can be ready to respond to potential threats.

 Explore IBM Security SOAR
Online retail giant achieves cloud success To support its growing online business, a leading German retailer needed an integrated security solution that could provide a safe, flexible and scalable environment. With training and rapid deployment assistance from IBM Security Expert Labs, a full migration from the existing IBM Security QRadar on-premises solution to the QRadar on Cloud platform was completed in just three months. Learn how OTTO cut onboarding time

Resources

Security training

Find learning opportunities to strengthen your organization’s security posture.

 Business Partner program

Discover how you can collaborate with Technology Expert Labs to help grow and accelerate your cybersecurity services business.

Managed Security Services

Learn how IBM Technology Expert Labs enables managed security services providers for long-term future growth.

