Event endpoint management accelerates the implementation of event-driven and situational applications by making the events that drive them easily accessible to everyone. Event Endpoint Management works with any Kafka implementation or event broker that implements the Kafka Protocol.
Event Endpoint Management provides you a common experience where streams of events can be:
• Describe in a standardized way using the AsyncAPI specification
• Shared with others through a searchable, self-service catalog with access based on applied policies and gateway enforcement
• Streamlined through a single logical governance control plane for all your Kafka clusters, or clusters that adhere to the Kafka protocol
Easily document your event sources according the AsyncAPI specification and help users to quickly and efficiently interpret data and get started on new projects. Don’t waste time searching for access credentials, certificates, Kafka clusters and topics in your organization.
Organize events in a single catalog to increase topic visibility and ensure events are easily discoverable. Promote the sharing and reuse of events to innovate faster with the freedom to explore.
Secure your business events and enable self-service access with custom policy-based controls. Extended teams can safely try out new ideas with credentials for role-based access.
