Event endpoint management accelerates the implementation of event-driven and situational applications by making the events that drive them easily accessible to everyone. Event Endpoint Management works with any Kafka implementation or event broker that implements the Kafka Protocol.

Event Endpoint Management provides you a common experience where streams of events can be:

• Describe in a standardized way using the AsyncAPI specification



• Shared with others through a searchable, self-service catalog with access based on applied policies and gateway enforcement

• Streamlined through a single logical governance control plane for all your Kafka clusters, or clusters that adhere to the Kafka protocol