Manage access, enable discovery and promote sharing and reuse of events from anything that implements the Kafka Protocol.
Describe, socialize and secure access to your events

Event endpoint management accelerates the implementation of event-driven and situational applications by making the events that drive them easily accessible to everyone. Event Endpoint Management works with any Kafka implementation or event broker that implements the Kafka Protocol.

Event Endpoint Management provides you a common experience where streams of events can be:

• Describe in a standardized way using the AsyncAPI specification

• Shared with others through a searchable, self-service catalog with access based on applied policies and gateway enforcement

• Streamlined through a single logical governance control plane for all your Kafka clusters, or clusters that adhere to the Kafka protocol

 

Benefits Document and describe events  

Easily document your event sources according the AsyncAPI specification and help users to quickly and efficiently interpret data and get started on new projects. Don’t waste time searching for access credentials, certificates, Kafka clusters and topics in your organization.

 Discover, share and reuse events

Organize events in a single catalog to increase topic visibility and ensure events are easily discoverable. Promote the sharing and reuse of events to innovate faster with the freedom to explore.

 Control and govern usage

Secure your business events and enable self-service access with custom policy-based controls. Extended teams can safely try out new ideas with credentials for role-based access.
How event endpoint management works
Catalog and socialize events All of your business events are under one catalog so they are understandable and ready to consume. Anyone can use topic tags to easily search and find related topics. Subscribe to a topic with a few clicks to get a unique username and password for instant access.
Protect your data To address security needs, event endpoint management provides application access only over TLS/SSL and allows only approved subscribers to access topics. It provides customizable audit to preferred regulatory requirements and the ability to have different front facing and back facing security models.
Promote traffic management Event endpoint management provides cluster protection, consumer isolation, and interface versioning to decouple your systems and increase flexibility. The event gateway also rewrites and transforms requests going between applications and Kafka clusters, making it easier for admins to rework the underlying infrastructure.
Standardize event management Events should include a description, schema and sample message so that users can quickly understand what they are and how to consume them. Event endpoint management allows you to describe events in a standardized way according to the AsyncAPI specification. With its intuitive UI, it makes it easy to produce a valid AsyncAPI document for any Kafka cluster or system that adheres to the Kafka protocol.
Manage access to events like APIs Manage event sources like APIs to securely reuse them across the enterprise. Event endpoint management can integrate with IBM API Connect®, allowing you to manage your events and APIs in one place. This provides wider lifecycle management (dev, test, prod) and follows a topic/plan/product design for all your synchronous and asynchronous endpoints.
Take the next step

Learn how you can unlock the value of events with IBM Event Automation.

