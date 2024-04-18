The IBM® Db2® Administration tools help you manage the complexity, growth and change of your IBM Db2® for z/OS® objects and schema throughout the application lifecycle. Easily browse and edit both Db2 for z/OS data and data that is stored in the IBM Db2® Analytics Accelerator for z/OS® to facilitate database administration tasks. Use top-tier navigation to explore the Db2 objects across the enterprise and implement simple changes or multi-person, complex version changes with confidence.
Provides easy-to-use features that can guide users at any level of expertise.
Centralizes database management and client configurations. Tracks change management actions.
Provides an easy-to-use, familiar approach for managing IBM Z® analytics infrastructure.
Simplifies tools acquisition by combining Db2 Change Management Solution Pack for z/OS and Db2 Cloning Tool for z/OS.
Packages the most used tools, including IBM Db2® Object Comparison Tool for z/OS® and IBM Db2® Table Editor for z/OS®. It also includes the IBM Db2 Administration Tool for z/OS, which can be purchased separately.
Simplifies and automates Db2 for z/OS system and table space cloning operations to facilitate migration testing.
Performs basic database administration tasks that include catalog navigation, DDL generation, ad hoc utility generation and ad hoc changes to Db2 objects. It can be purchased separately or as part of a solution pack.
Uses a complementary graphical user interface to help simplify Db2 for z/OS management and eliminate time and knowledge that is required for navigating multiple interactive system productivity facility (ISPF) based products.
Helps database administrators keep Db2 environments performing at optimal levels.
Compares and synchronizes different Db2 objects while maintaining system availability and object integrity.
Helps enable users to browse and edit data in Db2 tables and the choice of an ISPF or a graphical user interface.
Replaces traditional load and unload data movement operations and helps improve data availability during change management actions.
