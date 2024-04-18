IBM® Db2® DevOps Experience for z/OS® is designed to help you bring applications to market more rapidly, at lower costs and with less risk. You can implement modern application development practices by automating and standardizing database change and provisioning processes. This can help ensure that your organizational standards and business rules are followed.
Provision IBM Db2® for z/OS® environments without the need for IT expertise or mainframe knowledge, all while maintaining IT security and control.
Reduce the time to onboard new mainframe staff with a web-based graphical user interface built on the Zowe™ open source framework.
Automate the mainframe application delivery pipeline, reducing risk, costs and complexity. This will also improve responsiveness to changing market and customer needs.
Provide modern methods for working with and managing Db2 for z/OS and its data. The IBM Unified Management Server for z/OS® provides all the essential services that are needed by IBM Db2® DevOps Experience, including discovery, configuration and operations. Users can access all these features through the IBM Unified Experience for z/OS®, a browser-based graphical user interface built upon the open source Zowe Application Framework. They can also access them through RESTful APIs for integration into existing pipelines.
Link teams, environments and permissions together. Cognitive capabilities provide application discovery to identify schema application components. Visually discover and select objects, which are combined with search and filtering capabilities, to accurately and efficiently discover schema objects.
Enable collaboration between different roles in an organization. Developers can provision a version of an application, make changes, test them, and then promote those changes for approval. Quality engineers can automate the creation of Db2 test environments to speed up and improve testing activities. Administrators can set site rules for Db2 schema standards, review and approve changes and enforce usage rules.
Provide generated site rules for greater granularity and control over established database protocols and standards. The rule-based data definition language (DDL) and HTML editor prevent developers from making unauthorized changes, helping to save time and resources.
Establish a mechanism through which authorized users can accept or reject changes that are submitted by end users before they become part of an application definition. This helps ensure that only approved changes are propagated to sensitive environments, preventing rogue or uncontrolled changes. Resolve team conflicts to prevent multiple attempted changes to the same database objects, saving time, resources and preventing application pipeline errors.
