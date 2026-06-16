IBM Cyber Fraud

Agentic fraud intelligence platform that unifies signals across the fraud ecosystem to detect threats faster, automate investigations and improve accuracy

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Overview

Fraud attacks evolve in minutes. Your response must too.

IBM Cyber Fraud is the fraud intelligence layer that unifies signals across fraud, AML, security and operational systems to create a single detection and investigation workflow. Using AI-driven orchestration, it helps teams investigate faster, automate routine actions and continuously improve fraud detection outcomes.

Illustrations of hackers stealing data, cash, and login credentials with security shields

The two pillars of your fraud defense

IBM Trusteer for device and session risk

Trusteer® continuously assesses digital channels for device integrity and session behavior to identify and pinpoint scams, mules, account takeover and device takeover attempts. It does this analysis before a user logs in or the transaction ever reaches your core systems.

Key signals:

  • Device risk posture and fingerprinting
  • Malware and RAT detection
  • Behavioral biometrics and session anomalies
Learn more
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IBM Safer Payments for transaction monitoring

Safer Payments delivers real-time payment fraud detection with machine learning models that adapt to your transaction patterns. It monitors every payment channel—card, ACH, wire and instant payments—with sub-millisecond decisioning.

Key capabilities:

  • Real-time transaction scoring across all channels
  • Adaptive ML models with low false-positive rates
  • Coverage across key payment fraud typologies (APP, CNP and ATO)
Learn more
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Features

AI-powered fraud investigation

IBM Cyber Fraud unifies fraud, payment, identity and security signals into a single investigation workflow. With AI-powered orchestration, it correlates events, surfaces relevant insights, automates routine actions and learns continuously from investigator activity to improve outcomes.

Accelerate fraud investigations to reduce losses and operational costs with AI‑driven, end‑to‑end automation.

A unified, single-pane experience that brings together data from all connected systems and enables natural language interaction—no switching between tools required.

Train the system to learn from investigator behavior. It learns, adapts and acts autonomously on routine cases—freeing analysts for high‑value work.

Every alert arrives pre‑enriched with cross‑system context—device risk, transaction history, identity signals and threat intelligence—all in a single view.

Unified intelligence from Trusteer, Safer Payments, QRadar® and third‑party systems delivers new insights and accelerates resolution.

AI-driven integration connects IBM and non-IBM solutions without forced data centralization. Onboard in days, not months.

One pane of glass delivering cross‑system insights and enabling natural language investigation—built for analysts, not data scientists.

An adaptable investigation agent that adjusts to your specific fraud typologies, workflows and business rules.

Minimize data usage and eliminate the risk and complexity of moving data to a single location.

Cyber Fraud diagram with IBM Agentic Orchestration, fraud detection, monitoring

Integrations

Built to integrate. Built to scale.

IBM Cyber Fraud offers native integration with Trusteer and Safer Payments and open connectors to your existing fraud and security ecosystem. No forced data centralization. No disruptive migration.
Native IBM integrations     Deployment principles                
Trusteer (device and session risk)No data centralization required
Safer Payments (transaction monitoring)Interoperability by design
QRadar (security monitoring)Rapid extension and onboarding
FTM (financial transaction management)Flexible deployment (cloud and on-premises)
MaaS360® (device and endpoint visibility)        No rip-and-replace of existing stack

Resources

Resources

Introducing IBM Cyber Fraud

How AI-assisted intelligence transforms fraud investigation at scale.
Fraud prevention and detection

Protect assets and data by managing and preventing fraud before it occurs.

Can AI detect fraud in milliseconds? Martin Keen and Jeff Crume dive into how an ensemble of AI models combines predictive machine learning and encoder LLMs to transform fraud detection. See how structured and unstructured data power precise, real‑time decisions.
Fraud prevention for enterprise

Protect your users, assets and data by managing and preventing fraud before it occurs.
Take the next steps

Run a proof of concept and see how IBM Cyber Fraud helps reduce investigation time, automate manual tasks and improve fraud detection outcomes. Validate measurable operational efficiencies and faster investigations with your own data and environment.

  1. Book a live demo