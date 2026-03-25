Explore pricing that's charged only by actual usage
Pricing for IBM® Concert is based on actual usage, so you can add or remove users—or even product use cases—within the installation at your own pace.
Resource units are used to quantify your organization’s dynamic usage between both workforce and consumer populations and product use cases.
Deutsche Telekom reduced patch time by 78%, from 90 minutes to just 20 minutes per instance.
IBM Concert automates resilience data collection and correlation, allowing you to evaluate enterprise-wide resilience posture per application 62% faster.
IBM Concert accelerates security response and reduces CVE mitigation time by 90%. Mitigate risk, maximize reliability.
IBM® software development organization (SDO) saves time and improves CVE with 25% faster scans and better prioritization.