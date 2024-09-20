IBM software development organization

Based on IBM watsonx™ technology, IBM Concert® is a solution designed for optimizing application management and operations. And the development team responsible for this offering was under pressure to deliver the product to general availability (GA) while meeting IBM’s stringent requirements for mitigating security risks in the product’s code.

It’s a challenge familiar to product dev teams everywhere: in parallel with development, security assessment tools scan the code and generate lists of hundreds or thousands of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). Most CVEs aren’t critical, but the work of sifting through the lists and prioritizing remediations can slow development significantly. If critical issues aren’t discovered until late in the dev cycle, loads of time can sink into rebuilds and retests. Thus, product readiness—and ultimately, revenue—are tied to proper CVE management.

Fortunately for the Concert dev team, an innovative solution was right in front of them. One of the core use cases Concert supports is streamlining CVE management. So the product’s own developers became some of its first happy customers.