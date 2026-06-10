Proactive observability delivers real-time insights to keep your network one step ahead of costly outages
IBM Concert® Network observability helps teams navigate dynamic distributed environments and reduce hybrid cloud complexity. It unifies network data, reduces tool sprawl and helps accelerate resolution with AI-assisted insights and integrations.
With flow analysis, collect and analyze NetFlow and telemetry data to map traffic to the applications and devices behind it. By correlating flow data with real-time metrics, teams can detect anomalies and identify root cause across multi-vendor, hybrid environments—all from a single platform.
Bring together synthetic results, hop-by-hop network metrics and application traces in one view to investigate disruptions with fuller context. When slowdowns occur, teams see app metrics, network paths and synthetic timings, quickly distinguishing between code regressions, API failures, misrouting, ISP problems and infrastructure degradation.
Run continuous synthetic tests to validate infrastructure health. With unified monitoring across APM and NPM data, teams get end-to-end visibility across user journeys, applications and network paths. That broader view helps them spot failures sooner, accelerating root cause identification in hybrid environments.
Continuously test site-to-site network performance with automated agents that measure latency, jitter, packet loss and throughput. That data helps teams compare branches, data centers and cloud entry points so they can identify degraded paths, routing anomalies and device-level issues before they disrupt service delivery.
Bring together flow, telemetry and application data across hybrid environments to eliminate tool sprawl and gain real-time, app-aware performance visibility into networks, devices and services.
Convert network flow data on bandwidth, application traffic and infrastructure behaviors into insights for better capacity planning and operational efficiency.
Scale NetFlow data collection with broad support for public industry-standard flow formats such as v5/v9/v10 and IPFIX.