IBM Concert Network Observability

Proactive observability delivers real-time insights to keep your network one step ahead of costly outages

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Less complexity, fewer tools

IBM Concert® Network observability helps teams navigate dynamic distributed environments and reduce hybrid cloud complexity. It unifies network data, reduces tool sprawl and helps accelerate resolution with AI-assisted insights and integrations.

Find and fix issues fast

Map traffic across apps and devices

With flow analysis, collect and analyze NetFlow and telemetry data to map traffic to the applications and devices behind it. By correlating flow data with real-time metrics, teams can detect anomalies and identify root cause across multi-vendor, hybrid environments—all from a single platform.

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Accelerate root cause analysis

Bring together synthetic results, hop-by-hop network metrics and application traces in one view to investigate disruptions with fuller context. When slowdowns occur, teams see app metrics, network paths and synthetic timings, quickly distinguishing between code regressions, API failures, misrouting, ISP problems and infrastructure degradation.

IBM Concert Optimize Data Center dashboard screenshot

Monitor infrastructure health continuously

Run continuous synthetic tests to validate infrastructure health. With unified monitoring across APM and NPM data, teams get end-to-end visibility across user journeys, applications and network paths. That broader view helps them spot failures sooner, accelerating root cause identification in hybrid environments.

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IBM Concert Optimize infrastructure health monitoring dashboard screenshot

Test hybrid cloud network performance

Continuously test site-to-site network performance with automated agents that measure latency, jitter, packet loss and throughput. That data helps teams compare branches, data centers and cloud entry points so they can identify degraded paths, routing anomalies and device-level issues before they disrupt service delivery.

IBM SevOne SaaS Performance testing dashboard screenshot

Benefits

Unified network observability

Bring together flow, telemetry and application data across hybrid environments to eliminate tool sprawl and gain real-time, app-aware performance visibility into networks, devices and services.
Real-time insights

Convert network flow data on bandwidth, application traffic and infrastructure behaviors into insights for better capacity planning and operational efficiency.
Scalable NetFlow collection

Scale NetFlow data collection with broad support for public industry-standard flow formats such as v5/v9/v10 and IPFIX.
Anomaly detection
Detect spikes and short bursts of activity that can disrupt performance and expose issues other tools may miss. With policies and thresholds in place, teams can be alerted when applications consume excessive bandwidth.
App-aware observability
See network performance in application context, with visibility across applications and supporting infrastructure. Observability with application awareness makes it easier to identify issues and improve performance.
Proactive performance assurance
Continuously validate infrastructure health with synthetic testing. Detect anomalies before they impact users and help ensure consistent performance across applications, networks and digital experiences.
Take the next step

See how Concert can move your business forward.

  1. Contact a sales rep
  2. Read the Concert announcement