The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, nongovernmental organization that publishes standards in technical and nontechnical fields. The ISO/IEC 27000-series of standards is published jointly by ISO and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and is a set of information security standards that when combined form a framework for information security management.
ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is a framework for the creation and management of Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), including the handling of Personally Identifiable Information (PII). The standard builds on and extends the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27002, with additional controls and guidance for protecting data privacy.
Reports and other documentation
ISO 27701 - IBM Office of the CISO (PaaS, VPC, SaaS) certificate
IBM’s ISO 27701 certification illustrates our continuing commitment to privacy, security and compliance—helping organizations adhere to applicable data protection, as well as PII regulations and laws.
IBM ISO 27701 certificates are published and generally available. IBM Service Descriptions (SD) indicate if a given offering maintains ISO 27701 certification. The services listed below are ISO-27701-certified. ISO certificates are issued at least once each year.
ISO 27701 - IBM Office of the CISO (PaaS, VPC, SaaS) certificate scope includes:
ISO 27001 / 27017 / 27018 / 27701 - IBM Office of the CISO (PaaS, VPC, SaaS) certified product listing
