Simplify multicloud DNS management
Sync authoritative DNS configurations across providers without zone transfer limits
Layered isometric view of a stepped process for validating a network page

Powering your multivendor DNS

AWS does not support XFR, making it difficult to create and maintain resilient backups for DNS. Unlock reliable DNS backups now.
Continuous cross-cloud DNS synchronization

Automatically and continuously synchronize DNS zones, records and traffic steering metadata between NS1 Connect and Amazon Route 53. Maintain bidirectional consistency and reduce the operational overhead of managing disparate DNS configurations, freeing up valuable time and resources.
Bypass the lack of AWS support for XFR

Seamlessly sync DNS configurations with Amazon Route 53 without using XFR. Eliminate manual workarounds by translating and updating settings automatically and help your business modernize its DNS infrastructure to maximize resilience, efficiency and growth potential.
Ensure fidelity and consistent behavior across DNS platforms

Engineered to accurately synchronize not just basic zones and records but also the dynamic metadata associated with traffic steering and health checks bidirectionally. Cloud Sync preserves this advanced functionality across providers, ensuring your network remains smart, responsive and resilient—not just replicated!
Automate with an application-centric, API-first platform

Build, deploy and synchronize DNS configurations across multiple vendors within minutes. It requires no storage of secrets and it makes integration fast, secure and scalable—crucial for lean teams and scaling enterprises.
Streamline deployment for resilient secondary layers

Remove single points of failure by enabling the complete and continuous synchronization of your primary and secondary DNS architectures across AWS Route 53 and NS1 Connect. This ensures that a fully functional and up-to-date secondary DNS infrastructure is always ready to take over, significantly improving your disaster recovery posture and business continuity.
Continuous cross-cloud DNS synchronization

Automatically and continuously synchronize DNS zones, records and traffic steering metadata between NS1 Connect and Amazon Route 53. Maintain bidirectional consistency and reduce the operational overhead of managing disparate DNS configurations, freeing up valuable time and resources.
Bypass the lack of AWS support for XFR

Seamlessly sync DNS configurations with Amazon Route 53 without using XFR. Eliminate manual workarounds by translating and updating settings automatically and help your business modernize its DNS infrastructure to maximize resilience, efficiency and growth potential.
Ensure fidelity and consistent behavior across DNS platforms

Engineered to accurately synchronize not just basic zones and records but also the dynamic metadata associated with traffic steering and health checks bidirectionally. Cloud Sync preserves this advanced functionality across providers, ensuring your network remains smart, responsive and resilient—not just replicated!
Automate with an application-centric, API-first platform

Build, deploy and synchronize DNS configurations across multiple vendors within minutes. It requires no storage of secrets and it makes integration fast, secure and scalable—crucial for lean teams and scaling enterprises.
Streamline deployment for resilient secondary layers

Remove single points of failure by enabling the complete and continuous synchronization of your primary and secondary DNS architectures across AWS Route 53 and NS1 Connect. This ensures that a fully functional and up-to-date secondary DNS infrastructure is always ready to take over, significantly improving your disaster recovery posture and business continuity.

Unlock true multicloud resilience with IBM Cloud Sync

Connect your clouds. Protect your business. 
Get rid of custom workarounds that don't scale

Stop relying on custom scripts and brittle processes to synchronize DNS data. Automate these operations at scale, reducing human error and overhead.
Maintain always-on availability

Ensure your applications stay online by syncing DNS across providers. Cloud Sync helps to keep customer experiences uninterrupted and resilient.
Eliminate vendor lock-in

Give your team flexibility by effortlessly moving or mirroring DNS configurations between NS1 Connect and Amazon Route 53 without compatibility issues.
Be ready for business growth

Handle mergers, acquisitions and migrations with ease. The flexibility and bidirectional syncing abilities of Cloud Sync make scaling and adapting to new business realities quick and easy.

Take the next step

With IBM Cloud Sync, you can set up bidirectional DNS synchronization between NS1 and other cloud providers such as AWS Route 53 in just a few minutes with no manual scripts and no zone transfer required.