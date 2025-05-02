AWS does not support XFR, making it difficult to create and maintain resilient backups for DNS. Unlock reliable DNS backups now.
Stop relying on custom scripts and brittle processes to synchronize DNS data. Automate these operations at scale, reducing human error and overhead.
Ensure your applications stay online by syncing DNS across providers. Cloud Sync helps to keep customer experiences uninterrupted and resilient.
Give your team flexibility by effortlessly moving or mirroring DNS configurations between NS1 Connect and Amazon Route 53 without compatibility issues.
Handle mergers, acquisitions and migrations with ease. The flexibility and bidirectional syncing abilities of Cloud Sync make scaling and adapting to new business realities quick and easy.