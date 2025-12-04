Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM Cloud Sync to simplify multi-cloud DNS management and strengthen resilience

This new solution enables bidirectional synchronization between IBM NS1 Connect and Amazon Route 53, helping enterprises achieve resilience, reduce complexity and accelerate multi-cloud adoption.

Published 04 December 2025
IBM announced the general availability of IBM Cloud Sync, a breakthrough solution designed to simplify DNS management for organizations operating in multi-cloud environments. Cloud Sync delivers continuous, bidirectional synchronization and policy translation between IBM NS1 Connect and Amazon Route 53, helping teams maintain consistent DNS configurations across providers as their architectures evolve.

Continuous cross-cloud DNS synchronization

Enterprises are increasingly running applications across multiple cloud providers to improve performance, availability and flexibility. Although DNS is built on IETF RFC standards, each cloud provider adds its own traffic steering constructs, metadata and policy frameworks. These variations make it challenging for administrators to apply a uniform configuration across environments, complicating resilience strategies and slowing multi-cloud adoption.

According to EMA Research, 56% of multi-cloud companies struggle to synchronize DNS data. IBM Cloud Sync directly addresses this issue by enabling near real time synchronization of DNS zones, records and traffic steering policies between IBM NS1 Connect and Amazon Route 53, which are two of the most trusted DNS platforms in the industry.

When traditional zone transfers (XFR) are unavailable, many teams rely on manual scripts or custom tooling to align DNS configurations across environments; approaches that are error-prone, dependent on cron job synchronization and difficult to maintain. IBM Cloud Sync eliminates these challenges by automating synchronization and translation of DNS data across providers, enabling NS1 Connect and Amazon Route 53 to operate in parallel with complete consistency.

Ensure fidelity and consistent behavior across DNS platforms

IBM Cloud Sync delivers real-time replication of DNS zones and metadata, ensuring that configurations remain aligned across providers. It enables seamless failover and redundancy across clouds, eliminating manual synchronization processes that often introduce risk and delay, especially when teams must translate routing policies and metadata that don’t map cleanly across providers. Built on a cloud-agnostic architecture, Cloud Sync helps organizations avoid vendor lock-in while maintaining flexibility and control.

Cloud Sync also includes backup and restore capabilities, allowing customers to save their DNS zones to an S3 bucket and quickly revert to a previous configuration if needed – especially useful when recent changes produce unexpected results.

With Cloud Sync, clients benefit from:

  • Consistent DNS Configurations across providers: Automated, bidirectional updates eliminate drift and reduce configuration errors.
  • Improved resilience and failover: Teams can run NS1 Connect and Route 53 in parallel, enabling multi-cloud redundancy.
  • Lower operational overhead: Eliminating manual sync processes and custom tooling.
  • Increased flexibility and reduced lock-in: A cloud-agnostic approach makes it easier to adopt new clouds, migrate workloads or support hybrid architectures.
  • Business continuity: S3 based DNS backups enable fast restoration when critical errors occur.

Bringing automation and predictability to multi-cloud environments

IBM Cloud Sync is available today as a powerful new offering within the IBM NS1 portfolio. It brings automation and predictability to an area that has historically been difficult to manage in multi-cloud environments.

Visit IBM Cloud Sync webpage to learn more and get started.

Reggie Best

Director, NS1 & HCM Portfolio Product Management

IBM