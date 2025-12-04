IBM Cloud Sync to simplify multi-cloud DNS management and strengthen resilience

Enterprises are increasingly running applications across multiple cloud providers to improve performance, availability and flexibility. Although DNS is built on IETF RFC standards, each cloud provider adds its own traffic steering constructs, metadata and policy frameworks. These variations make it challenging for administrators to apply a uniform configuration across environments, complicating resilience strategies and slowing multi-cloud adoption.

According to EMA Research, 56% of multi-cloud companies struggle to synchronize DNS data. IBM Cloud Sync directly addresses this issue by enabling near real time synchronization of DNS zones, records and traffic steering policies between IBM NS1 Connect and Amazon Route 53, which are two of the most trusted DNS platforms in the industry.

When traditional zone transfers (XFR) are unavailable, many teams rely on manual scripts or custom tooling to align DNS configurations across environments; approaches that are error-prone, dependent on cron job synchronization and difficult to maintain. IBM Cloud Sync eliminates these challenges by automating synchronization and translation of DNS data across providers, enabling NS1 Connect and Amazon Route 53 to operate in parallel with complete consistency.