IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration uses the high-security application gateway of IBM® DataPower® Gateway to provide an optimum level of security assurance certification for critical enterprise apps. Apply high-speed, any-to-any message transformation and transport protocol bridging to quickly connect services and simplify your integration.
Now you can share your business-critical data at a variety of levels to multiple users in a cloud-centric, enterprise integration infrastructure without increasing risk.
A robust application gateway, providing comprehensive security to support multi-channel use cases in a single integration platform — from mobile- and API-based apps, to traditional SOAP-based protocols, and more.
Supports a wide range of use cases with several common services available across apps and message types. These services are easy to configure and provide advanced security capabilities.
Deploy your DMZ to be the ‘buffer zone’ between the outside world and your enterprise, and where most security policies are enforced. In a trusted zone, get multiple levels of security and a split of functionality so services can run near where they’re needed.
Optional multi-tier implementation enables multiple functions across environments: the DMZ gateway providing access security; the trusted zone gateway managing message transformation, mediation with apps, load balancing, and encryption/decryption server.
DataPower Gateway provides the highest level of security assurance certification for critical apps. It offers a highly scalable reverse proxy for user access control and web SSO, and more.
An enterprise-grade, field-proven, security-rich API gateway, with policies for security, traffic management, and mediation.
Provides high-speed, any-to-any message transformation, transport protocol bridging, database connectivity, mainframe connectivity, content-based routing, and B2B partner gateway capabilities.