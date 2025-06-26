B2B integration

Transact with ease and trust with robust B2B electronic data interchange and simplified partner management

Book a live demo
Business professionals in a meeting

Build stronger B2B engagements​

Customers using IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration can take advantage of the B2B integration capabilities of IBM webMethods B2B to help your business eliminate manual, error-prone, and insecure B2B processes—accelerating the speed of doing business, streamlining collaboration with trading partners, lowering operational costs, and significantly reducing security risks. ​

 

 Find out how you can modernize B2B integration
Facilitate seamless and trusted transactions 

Quickly access all related assets for any partner with just a few clicks. Achieve full visibility over partner management and transaction flows. ​
Facilitate seamless and trusted transactions​

Conduct transactions confidently across over 17,000 supported document types, with flexibility and control.​
API-driven B2B integration​

Support both EDI and API-based B2B transactions on a single integrated platform, catering to the diverse preferences of customers and partners. ​
Integrate B2B needs without disrupting CP4I deployments​

These new B2B features enable faster and more efficient partner onboarding–without impacting your existing integration deployments.​

How it's used

Diversity, group of people and tablet in web design for collaboration, brainstorming or planning. Teamwork, discussion and technology for project management, employee engagement and business proposal.
Seamless B2B integrations  

Connect with a wide range of applications—from legacy and on-prem systems to SaaS apps and IoT devices. Backward compatibility accelerates new B2B deployments.​

 
Programming, employee and man with a tablet, cyber security and computer in a modern office. Male person, programmer and coder with technology, coding and digital software with internet connection.
Streamline partner transactions

Optimize order processing and supplier communications through automated workflows, minimizing inefficiencies and errors across intricate supply chain operations.

 

 
Happy, tablet and woman with laptop, office and media strategist with info, typing and digital marketing. Online, smile and research for target audience, planning and person with tech in business.
Secure partner self-service portal

Enable secure partner access to manage contact information and communication settings, reducing manual oversight and minimizing associated errors.
Business people, laptop and conversation with manager advice, review and public relations project. Working, collaboration and teamwork with diversity, tech and brand campaign with staff planning.
Efficient partner onboarding and management

Rapidly generate and populate partner profiles for immediate onboarding, reducing the process from days or weeks to mere minutes.​
Take the next step

Interested in expanding your integration capabilities and optimizing B2B partner management? Book a live demo with an expert today. 

 Book a live demo Explore webMethods B2B
More ways to explore Documentation Requirements Support Resources Community