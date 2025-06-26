Transact with ease and trust with robust B2B electronic data interchange and simplified partner management
Customers using IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration can take advantage of the B2B integration capabilities of IBM webMethods B2B to help your business eliminate manual, error-prone, and insecure B2B processes—accelerating the speed of doing business, streamlining collaboration with trading partners, lowering operational costs, and significantly reducing security risks.
Quickly access all related assets for any partner with just a few clicks. Achieve full visibility over partner management and transaction flows.
Conduct transactions confidently across over 17,000 supported document types, with flexibility and control.
Support both EDI and API-based B2B transactions on a single integrated platform, catering to the diverse preferences of customers and partners.
These new B2B features enable faster and more efficient partner onboarding–without impacting your existing integration deployments.
Connect with a wide range of applications—from legacy and on-prem systems to SaaS apps and IoT devices. Backward compatibility accelerates new B2B deployments.
Optimize order processing and supplier communications through automated workflows, minimizing inefficiencies and errors across intricate supply chain operations.
Enable secure partner access to manage contact information and communication settings, reducing manual oversight and minimizing associated errors.
Rapidly generate and populate partner profiles for immediate onboarding, reducing the process from days or weeks to mere minutes.
Interested in expanding your integration capabilities and optimizing B2B partner management? Book a live demo with an expert today.