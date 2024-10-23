Simplify workload management and cloud provisioning with Amazon RDS for Db2’s consumption-based licensing

At AWS re:Invent 2023, IBM and AWS launched the Amazon RDS for Db2 (link resides outside ibm.com) service allowing customers to move self-managed Db2 databases to the cloud through a bring-your-own-license model. Since then, we have been working with customers to accelerate strategic modernization initiatives and expand service features to meet application needs. Many customers have worked with us and AWS to use Amazon RDS for Db2, including Profile Centevo, a leading asset and fund management solutions provider, who was able to modernize three times faster thanks to adopting the service.

As customers move workloads to the cloud, we want to help streamline operations and accelerate innovation. Today, we are excited to announce new Db2 Standard Edition (link resides outside ibm.com) and Db2 Advanced Edition (link resides outside ibm.com) consumption-based subscriptions available in the AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to pay for Db2 licenses at an hourly rate together with their Amazon RDS for Db2 deployment. Db2 consumption licenses provide a managed experience where one can scale the service usage on-demand and get instant access to the Db2 licenses for the new instance. Customers can use these licenses to support use cases such as: