IBM Db2 on Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS)
Amazon RDS for Db2 product UI
Get started with IBM Db2 on Amazon RDS

Modernizing to fully managed cloud services enables flexible, security-rich and scalable data management, unlocking greater value for next-generation applications and AI workloads.

Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) for Db2® makes it easy to set up, operate and scale Db2 deployments in the cloud. It combines the simplicity and availability of Amazon RDS—a managed relational database service that automates database administration in a highly secure, compliant cloud environment—with IBM® Db2’s expertise running the world’s mission-critical database workloads. Amazon RDS for Db2 enables your business to:

  • Save time and costs on managing tedious database tasks with a fully managed service
  • Ensure security and compliance of your data
  • Integrate natively with AWS and IBM data and AI offerings  
  • Easily migrate from Db2 and Oracle on premises
  • Pay-as-you-go and bring-your-own-license for Db2 customers
Amazon RDS for Db2 day Webcast
Announcement

Simplify workload management and cloud provisioning with new Amazon RDS for Db2 Consumption Based Licensing

 On-Demand

Subscription
Hourly License Subscription (RDS)
Benefits Fully managed

Achieve up to 66%1 more databases per DBA by automating administrative tasks such as migrations, provisioning, backup/restore and more.

 Easy migration from Db2 and Oracle on premises

Easily migrate from on premises to Amazon RDS without disruption to your business. Clients such as Owen’s Illinois have saved over USD 1 million 2 in total cost of ownership when migrating from Oracle to Db2. 

 Highly available and reliable

Keep your most critical data always-on with high availability and automated multi-AZ data replication. 

 Automated backups and failover

Support durability of business-critical workloads with automated cross-region backups, snapshots and failover. 

 Secure and compliant

Keep your most sensitive data in the cloud highly secure and compliant with programs such as HIPAA, FedRAMP and more.

 Push-button scaling

Cut costs with simplified scaling and resource management that scales in a few clicks or with an API call.
Focus on innovation, let AWS do the work
Focus your teams here

Schema design

Query construction

Query optimization

Application modernization

New cloud-native apps

AI and machine learning (ML) based applications

 Let AWS do the work:

Migration 

Backup and recovery

Patching

Configuration

Software, storage and server upgrades

Hardware issues
Use cases Modernize mission-critical web and mobile apps

Support growing transactional and analytics workloads in a single, fully managed Db2 database, instead of self-managing.

 Build new cloud-native apps

Innovate and build new apps with high availability, throughput and storage scalability.

 Deliver secure and compliant global experiences

Develop global applications with cross-region disaster recovery and multi-availability zones (multi-AZ), while keeping data protected and compliant under the AWS Compliance Program.
Explore IBM and AWS integrations with Amazon RDS for Db2

IBM data and AI services available on AWS

Base AWS service integrations

Specialized AWS services
 

  • IBM® watsonx.data™ lakehouse 
  • IBM® Db2® Warehouse 
  • IBM Sterling® Order Management
  • IBM® OpenPages® 
  • IBM® Cognos® Analytics and more

 

  • Amazon Elastic Block Storage (EBS)
  • Amazon S3
  • AWS Key Management Service (KMS)
  • AWS Secret Manager
  • Resource tagging
  • Service quota

 

 

  • AWS Database Migration Service (DMS)
  • AWS Cloud Formation
  • AWS Cloud Trial
  • AWS Organizations
  • Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and more

 

 

 

 

IBM Db2 on Amazon RDS

Get started today with a bring-your-own-license (BYOL) model for flexibility in choosing from hourly on-demand pricing.

