Modernizing to fully managed cloud services enables flexible, security-rich and scalable data management, unlocking greater value for next-generation applications and AI workloads.
Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) for Db2® makes it easy to set up, operate and scale Db2 deployments in the cloud. It combines the simplicity and availability of Amazon RDS—a managed relational database service that automates database administration in a highly secure, compliant cloud environment—with IBM® Db2’s expertise running the world’s mission-critical database workloads. Amazon RDS for Db2 enables your business to:
Simplify workload management and cloud provisioning with new Amazon RDS for Db2 Consumption Based Licensing
Achieve up to 66%1 more databases per DBA by automating administrative tasks such as migrations, provisioning, backup/restore and more.
Easily migrate from on premises to Amazon RDS without disruption to your business. Clients such as Owen’s Illinois have saved over USD 1 million 2 in total cost of ownership when migrating from Oracle to Db2.
Keep your most critical data always-on with high availability and automated multi-AZ data replication.
Support durability of business-critical workloads with automated cross-region backups, snapshots and failover.
Keep your most sensitive data in the cloud highly secure and compliant with programs such as HIPAA, FedRAMP and more.
Cut costs with simplified scaling and resource management that scales in a few clicks or with an API call.
Schema design
Query construction
Query optimization
Application modernization
New cloud-native apps
AI and machine learning (ML) based applications
Migration
Backup and recovery
Patching
Configuration
Software, storage and server upgrades
Hardware issues
Support growing transactional and analytics workloads in a single, fully managed Db2 database, instead of self-managing.
Innovate and build new apps with high availability, throughput and storage scalability.
Develop global applications with cross-region disaster recovery and multi-availability zones (multi-AZ), while keeping data protected and compliant under the AWS Compliance Program.
Learn how Profile Centevo reduced annual infrastructure costs by 4x and saved 288 hours annually in manual database upgrades with Amazon RDS for Db2
IBM data and AI services available on AWS
Base AWS service integrations
Specialized AWS services
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
1IDC white paper - Amazon Relational Database Service Delivers Enhanced Database Performance at Lower Cost (link resides outside ibm.com)
2Statistic provided by Owens-Illinois to IBM, externally referenced cost savings of more than USD 1 million for Owens-Illinois when migrating from Oracle to Db2.