Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) for Db2® makes it easy to set up, operate and scale Db2 deployments in the cloud. It combines the simplicity and availability of Amazon RDS—a managed relational database service that automates database administration in a highly secure, compliant cloud environment—with IBM® Db2’s expertise running the world’s mission-critical database workloads. Amazon RDS for Db2 enables your business to:

Save time and costs on managing tedious database tasks with a fully managed service

Ensure security and compliance of your data

Integrate natively with AWS and IBM data and AI offerings

Easily migrate from Db2 and Oracle on premises

Pay-as-you-go and bring-your-own-license for Db2 customers