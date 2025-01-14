Technology Lifecycle Services: Envisioning the next generation of support with AI

As companies integrate AI to enhance customer experiences and optimize business processes, AI is becoming ingrained in their operating models. This has created a need to effectively design, deploy, and support the underlying infrastructure for smooth operations of AI-enhanced mission-critical applications.

IBM Technology Lifecycle Support (TLS) provides a wide range of integrated data center services and support designed to help accelerate our clients’ transformation to hybrid cloud and AI. IBM TLS delivers support services for IBM infrastructure products and products from leading third-party systems, as well as support services for software and enterprise networking.

Our AI-infused technology foundation enables us to offer support when problems arise, in addition to helping companies proactively and preemptively avoid them. This allows us to help our clients maintain and deliver high levels of availability and resiliency.