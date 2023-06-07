Integrating data center support: Lower costs and decrease downtime with your support strategy

As organizations and their data centers embrace hybrid cloud deployments, they have a rapidly growing number of vendors and workloads in their IT environments. The proliferation of these vendors leads to numerous issues and challenges that overburden IT staff, impede clients’ core business innovations and development, and complicate the support and operation of these environments.

Couple that with the CIO’s priorities to improve IT environment availability, security and privacy posture, performance, and the TCO, and you now have a challenge that is insurmountable for many clients. In fact, according to the clients IDC surveyed, 62% reported that multivendor environments caused more downtime issues than a single source. However, capital may not be available for the support renewal of OEM estate, service scope improvements, or the refreshing of end-of-life products.