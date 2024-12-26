Maximize ransomware protection with Veeam and Cyber Recovery on IBM Cloud

With business-driven applications moving to the cloud, standard backups coupled with DR have been working and evolving to help protect data. However, with the value of business data increasing and the agile nature of application development, advanced threats like ransomware are following along into the cloud model. Using backup and DR solutions cannot always keep up. Now, by adding cyber resiliency capabilities to IBM Cloud, a third level or layer of protection is emerging. Just as there are differences in capabilities between backup and DR, cyber recovery brings its own specific nature to protecting critical data.

Until today, business continuity meant combining the best of standard data backup with disaster recovery technology. By providing cost-effective DR in the IBM Cloud, IBM has reduced the high cost overhead of replicating to a DR data center. Now, by providing an isolated hardened infrastructure in the cloud, IBM has taken the next step clients need for cyber resiliency.

First, it is essential to understand how disaster recovery and cyber recovery work together. Disaster recovery focuses on protecting the business from geological or regional incidents. It’s usually comprehensive in its data volume, and in the case of an incident, the point of recovery and fallback is quick—sometimes instantaneous. Adding immutable storage to DR solutions does add protection, but it does not provide the data validation and environment to ensure the data is not still infected in some way. It also does not guarantee application integrity to run a production environment separate from the environment where the infection originated.

Cyber recovery differs slightly and protects the entire business from a targeted selective attack. The key to recovery is the reliability of the data. Since the data is critical, the impact on the company is global—a situation different from the regional, more contained incident when a DR infrastructure provides protection. Admin access to the isolated recovery environment is highly protected, and data is typically scanned to ensure reliable recovery.