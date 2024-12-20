Pathways to optimize, migrate, and modernize your VMware workloads on AWS

Our clients have unique transformation journeys based on their business strategy and business outcomes. As technology evolves and business needs change, it is essential for businesses to make sure that their infrastructure aligns with strategic goals, such as optimizing costs, improving performance or embracing a cloud-first approach.

IBM Consulting® recognizes that VMware® clients face transformational decisions amidst an evolving landscape following Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware. With deep expertise in hybrid cloud transformations, IBM Consulting’s expert guidance can help VMware clients succeed in their journey through a selection of different pathways. These pathways include modernization on premises, in the cloud, containerization with cloud-native technologies or a combination thereof.

Register for VMware Modernization Assessment, a Rapid Strategy and Assessment where you will explore VMware future pathways to drive business success and mitigate risk.

In this blog, we will share how IBM Consulting can help organizations with a preference for AWS-based cloud-native technologies, leveraging the contemporary tools and modern cloud services that AWS has to offer.

AWS offers an extensive platform for VMware providing a comprehensive suite of cloud services, global infrastructure and robust security features. This approach overcomes the challenges that might be associated with an on-premises infrastructure, such as hardware reliance, scalability limitations and elevated operational expenses. By building VMware-based workloads on AWS, organizations can take advantage of cloud capabilities such as scalability, pay-as-you-go pricing models and a broad array of AWS services.

Those clients exploring a potential data center (DC) exit option aim to reduce operational costs and complexities associated with maintaining physical data centers but also to enhance security, compliance and innovation capabilities. Transitioning from VMware to a cloud or hybrid environment can significantly expedite data center consolidation. IBM Consulting® offers data center migration (also known as DC exit), a comprehensive solution designed to assist organizations in efficiently and strategically transition from their existing data center infrastructure to their cloud of choice, including AWS. IBM brings the power of generative AI, supported by IBM–AWS joint investments to provide accelerated and automated migration at scale.