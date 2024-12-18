Map your journey to IBM Sterling Order Management modernization in 3 stages

Organizations are changing their approach to hybrid cloud strategies. There was a time when they rushed to get their services online, cobbling together cloud environments; they took a hybrid cloud by default approach. Now, organizations are intentional about their hybrid cloud architecture to align with long-term business priorities and to ensure a consistent experience across public cloud, on premises, hybrid cloud or edge architecture. Enterprises need to adopt a hybrid by design strategy to unlock value.

A seamlessly integrated and connected hybrid cloud empowers enterprises to build on existing investments and gain cloud benefits incrementally, often starting on premises rather than waiting for a complete rebuild on public cloud. With hybrid deployment, businesses can keep sensitive data on premises while using cloud scalability and flexibility for smooth operations.

A modern hybrid cloud approach can also break down silos, freeing processes and data across disparate environments. For example, a leading retailer (link resides outside ibm.com) integrates their on-premises IBM Sterling® OMS with a cloud-based deployment of IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising optimization service for AI-based order fulfillment. As a result, they can assess and optimize product margins, shipping speeds and fulfillment costs while matching those factors against inventory data across multiple distribution centers and stores.

The container offering of IBM Sterling Order Management, deployed through Red Hat® OpenShift® (link resides outside ibm.com), provides flexibility to use a cloud of your choice to reduce the friction of developing, modernizing, deploying, running and managing applications. Whether it’s on Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud (link resides outside ibm.com) or another vendor, IBM guides you through technical considerations, such as choosing between a new installation or an upgrade, selecting the right database and broker, managing partner access, sizing your resources and controlling licensing costs.

With this hybrid deployment freedom, you can take your solution where you choose while still architecting for on-demand scalability to meet business commitments. Balancing these two aspects is crucial for maintaining business continuity during application modernization.