Introducing IBM Sterling Order Management on Microsoft Azure

IBM Sterling Order Management provides the ability to deliver a seamless order management experience across all channels, enhance cross-channel efficiencies, and streamline complex inventory and fulfillment operations across your commerce systems. The latest features include support for PostgresSQL DB, enhanced performance for large B2B orders, and cloud-native UI. For more new features, refer to the IBM Sterling Order Management documentation.

The container offering combines the previously mentioned capabilities with both a seamless IT experience through OpenShift deployments and a seamless installation of order management and its micro-services from the IBM or Azure container registry. The features also include flexible and scalable infrastructure options offered by Azure to achieve a fully functioning environment of the OMS application.

Brands with omnichannel fulfillment options can generate more revenue (link resides outside of ibm.com) because omnichannel customers make purchases 70% more often and spend about 34% more than consumers who shop one channel exclusively. IBM Sterling OMS on Azure makes it possible for you to eliminate barriers to global inventory visibility and offer your customers these important omnichannel fulfillment options. The options allow your customers to buy anywhere, pick up anywhere and return anywhere. Whether your customers are in store, on the web or on a mobile device, they can seamlessly traverse channels throughout all phases of the order lifecycle.