Introducing IBM Sterling Order Management on Microsoft Azure

IBM and Microsoft believe in providing you with the power of choice so you can leverage the industry-leading omnichannel fulfillment capabilities of Sterling Order Management Software (OMS) along with your existing skills and investment in native Azure services. IBM and Microsoft provide you with the ability to confidently deploy Sterling OMS on Azure using Azure Red Hat OpenShift (ARO) or Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), with the added flexibility of using multiple native Azure services. The reference architecture details are available in the Microsoft Azure Architecture Center, and ARO is the preferred destination for deployment (link resides outside of ibm.com).
Additionally, IBM Sterling OMS is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace so you can draw down on your Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) when purchasing Sterling and deploying on ARO, AKS or self-managed OpenShift.
IBM Sterling Order Management provides the ability to deliver a seamless order management experience across all channels, enhance cross-channel efficiencies, and streamline complex inventory and fulfillment operations across your commerce systems. The latest features include support for PostgresSQL DB, enhanced performance for large B2B orders, and cloud-native UI. For more new features, refer to the IBM Sterling Order Management documentation.
The container offering combines the previously mentioned capabilities with both a seamless IT experience through OpenShift deployments and a seamless installation of order management and its micro-services from the IBM or Azure container registry. The features also include flexible and scalable infrastructure options offered by Azure to achieve a fully functioning environment of the OMS application.
Brands with omnichannel fulfillment options can generate more revenue (link resides outside of ibm.com) because omnichannel customers make purchases 70% more often and spend about 34% more than consumers who shop one channel exclusively. IBM Sterling OMS on Azure makes it possible for you to eliminate barriers to global inventory visibility and offer your customers these important omnichannel fulfillment options. The options allow your customers to buy anywhere, pick up anywhere and return anywhere. Whether your customers are in store, on the web or on a mobile device, they can seamlessly traverse channels throughout all phases of the order lifecycle.
The strategic alignment between Microsoft and IBM development teams ensures optimal utilization of Microsoft’s PaaS offerings whenever possible. We support you throughout the entire process—from planning and designing to implementation. Our experts will guide you through crucial technical considerations, such as choosing between a new installation or an upgrade, selecting the right database and broker, managing partner access, sizing your resources, and controlling licensing costs.
Unlock the full potential of your IBM Sterling OMS deployment on Azure today with the help of industry-leading cloud experts. Moving your Sterling OMS deployment to Azure is a straightforward process:
IBM and Microsoft have come together to provide you the choice of deploying IBM Sterling Order Management Software on Azure. We offer a comprehensive plan that encompasses technical considerations, such as choosing between a new installation or upgrade, selecting the right database and broker, managing partner access, sizing your deployment appropriately, and maintaining licensing and cost control. Contact us today to embark on a secure and future-proof path for your business.
Learn more about IBM Sterling OMS, our market leading solution for omnichannel fulfillment
See how you can deploy IBM Sterling OMS on Azure to drive your business today
Watch this Webinar on Order Management on Azure