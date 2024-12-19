There have always been and always will be unknown risks with organizations’ external assets, but with today’s sizeable remote workforce and their cloud, distributed and SaaS-based environments, it is essential to have a firm understanding of the how many unknown and unmanaged assets organizations have. The IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2023 revealed that 26% of initial attack vectors involved the exploitation of public-facing applications (second only to phishing). Additionally, the report found that of all incidents remediated, the second highest action on objective for attackers was ransomware at 17%.

Shadow IT—hardware or software deployed on the network without official administrative approval and/or oversight—poses a significant risk because these unmanaged, unknown assets are far more likely to contain vulnerabilities or be misconfigured, increasing the likelihood they will be targeted by an attacker. With shadow IT and web-based exploitation accounting for a growing share of ransomware attacks and one-third of all breaches, hardening and reducing an organization’s attack surface has become an essential tactic. One of the biggest challenges can be knowing where to start.