There have always been and always will be unknown risks with organizations’ external assets, but with today’s sizeable remote workforce and their cloud, distributed and SaaS-based environments, it is essential to have a firm understanding of the how many unknown and unmanaged assets organizations have. The IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2023 revealed that 26% of initial attack vectors involved the exploitation of public-facing applications (second only to phishing). Additionally, the report found that of all incidents remediated, the second highest action on objective for attackers was ransomware at 17%.
Shadow IT—hardware or software deployed on the network without official administrative approval and/or oversight—poses a significant risk because these unmanaged, unknown assets are far more likely to contain vulnerabilities or be misconfigured, increasing the likelihood they will be targeted by an attacker. With shadow IT and web-based exploitation accounting for a growing share of ransomware attacks and one-third of all breaches, hardening and reducing an organization’s attack surface has become an essential tactic. One of the biggest challenges can be knowing where to start.
As a critical first step, it is important to understand the size of your visibility gap. To do this, organizations need to conduct a gap analysis, comparing their list of known assets to those found by an attack surface management (ASM) solution and assessing the severity of the risk posed by shadow IT.
The focus here is not on the percentage of total assets found; no outside party will find all of your assets. Instead, organizations should focus more on the relative number of unknown assets discovered and the severity of the issues they contain. When done on an ongoing basis, this gap analysis can become a critical KPI that vulnerability management teams track and work to reduce over time. Identifying these assets will help uncover and minimize blind spots, misconfigurations and process failures with attack surface monitoring, vulnerability intelligence and risk management capabilities.
While conducting a gap analysis in the past was a time-consuming and expensive effort, a leading ASM solution like IBM Security Randori has made identifying gaps much faster and easier. Randori’s capabilities take more of an attacker’s perspective by using automated black-box discovery along with out-of-the-box integrations with leading asset management solutions, such as Axonius (link resides outside ibm.com) and Panaseer (link resides outside ibm.com).
Some key steps used in black-box reconnaissance to conduct a gap analysis include the following:
Remember, the goal of any technical discovery is the identification of software, so any additional artifacts that will help identify, enumerate or access additional services are useful. In a future blog post, we’ll cover additional steps that are critical to prioritize and reduce attack surface exposures using an attacker’s perspective.
