As we shared in our previous blog, “Prevent App Exploitation and Ransomware by Minimizing Your Attack Surface,” the rapid adoption of hybrid cloud models and the permanent support of a remote workforce has made it virtually impossible to maintain a perfect inventory of external assets that are all properly patched. The world simply moves and changes too fast.

Defenders have always operated in a reactive fashion; for example, the anti-virus was first developed due to the creation of malware. The gap between adversaries and defenders continues to widen. According to the IBM Security® X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index 2023, deployment of backdoors was the most common action on objective, occurring in 21% of all reported incidents. This was followed by ransomware at 17% and business email compromise (BEC) at 6%.

To drive program efficiencies, organizations are flipping their perspective by narrowing their focus to elements of their attack surface that are most tempting to an adversary. This shift in perspective dramatically improves the efficiency of your team, while reducing the highest overall risk first.