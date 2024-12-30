Five Ways to Reduce Your Oracle Database Costs with IBM Db2 for SAP

Databases are truly the engine driving better outcomes for businesses — they’re running your cloud-native apps, generating returns on your investments in AI, and the backbone supporting your data fabric strategy.

Built for the world’s mission-critical workloads, IBM Db2 accelerates time-to-value through end-to-end management of transactional, operational and analytical data across any cloud. Db2’s decades of innovation and expertise built into the database have culminated today in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction for Cloud Database Management Systems. Db2 runs billions of transactions a day, enhances data security and compliance and adapts and scales to evolving workload demands to support your most-data intensive SAP applications.

Discover how migrating from Oracle to Db2 for SAP applications reduces your total cost of ownership with better performance, lower licensing and fees, storage optimization, platform compatibility and cloud flexibility.