The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s “Principles for effective risk data aggregation and risk reporting”, also called BCBS 239, is a critical set of global standards established in the wake of the 2007–2008 financial crisis.

It is not merely another regulatory hurdle; it’s a critical imperative for financial institutions navigating an increasingly complex landscape. Issued by the Basel Committee, it demands a significant uplift in risk data aggregation and reporting (RDARR) capabilities to fortify risk management practices. The objective is to build a stronger and smarter way to manage your data that delivers high-quality, accurate and timely risk insights to decision-makers and to enhance the resilience of the institution.

The resurgence of regulatory focus, particularly from the European Central Bank (ECB), means that achieving compliance is no longer optional, with “significant penalties” and supervisory escalation a real threat for laggards.

However, BCBS 239 transcends mere compliance. It presents an opportunity to enhance operational efficiency, unlock commercial potential through better data governance and build a more resilient institution. For senior leadership, understanding and embracing BCBS 239 is key to safeguarding their organization and driving strategic advantage in a data-driven world.