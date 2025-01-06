AI in sports: Changing the game for fans and players alike

Beyond the tournaments, certain teams and leagues have recently announced the integration of AI into their own practice.

Among them is the Boston Celtics, which uses AWS and Mission Cloud to leverage their data and analytics and improve their performance and operational efficiency. The NBA also launched an AI voice assistant for its last All-Star game earlier this year. In European soccer, Sevilla FC partners with IBM to enhance player recruitment.

This mix of sports, innovation and data is logical, believes Brian Hall, adjunct instructor at NYU and founder and head of AI of AlphaPlay AI, a start-up that aims to provide AI solutions to professional sports teams.

Hall, a chess player, credits notably IBM’s Deep Blue experience in 1997, for inspiring his interest in sports and data.

“I realized that a sporting match is very similar to a chess game,” Hall says. “They have a set number of players with a set number of rules and they can do certain things in a certain amount of time. Why shouldn’t AI assist a team in professional sports, look at the data of players and how they play at events and matches to discover new things that the human mind hasn’t seen before?”

AlphaPlay AI provides insights to teams and coaches that would help them uncover patterns. “We see ourselves as trying to enhance the intuition and the experience of players, scouts, coaches, managers and owners,” says Alice Wang, CEO of AlphaPlay AI.

“AI is very scalable. One of our clients recently said: ‘No matter how successful a sports team is, it can never hire enough analysts.’ It stayed with me for such a long time because it’s so true. You think you’ve got this army of humans, but ultimately we only all have 24 hours in a day. A human’s ability to crunch numbers is just incomparable to the computational power of AI,” she adds.

The ambition to democratize sports analytics is also an aspiration of the Norwegian B2B startup SportAI.

Founded in December 2023, SportAI uses AI and machine learning to provide insights directly to users from any uploaded video.

“Technique coaching analysis and commentary for sports is still very subjective, expensive and unscalable,” says Lauren Pedersen, CEO and founder of SportAI.

As a former college tennis player herself, she explains that she took many coaching classes during her youth.

“The coaches would all give me varying opinions on my technique, based on their training, background and what they’re seeing with my technique. It wouldn’t be backed by any data,” she observes. “We realized that we could change this with AI. We could actually put data behind technique analysis and really democratize access to great sports technique coaching analysis and commentary.”

SportAI recently announced a new round of funding. It targets coaches, broadcasters and equipment brands and will expand to more sports.