Artificial intelligence (AI) is only as good as the data it learns from. As AI revolutionizes industries, its efficacy hinges on the freshness of the data it processes.

According to a recent study, 80% of companies still make critical decisions based on stale or outdated data, resulting in missed opportunities, operational inefficiencies and competitive disadvantage. Without real-time data, AI is like a GPS running on last week’s traffic updates—it leads you straight into a traffic jam.

Consider an autonomous vehicle navigating city streets: AI and real-time data must work in harmony. These cars rely on sensors and cameras to continuously ingest data from their surroundings. If the AI is processing data that’s even a few seconds old, it might fail to detect pedestrians crossing, sudden obstructions or traffic light changes, potentially resulting in a serious accident.

The consequences of outdated data extend beyond physical applications like autonomous vehicles. Businesses that rely on AI without real-time insights risk making decisions based on obsolete market intelligence, outdated customer behavior and lagging operational metrics. This gap can lead to inefficiencies, missed opportunities and strategic missteps that impact competitiveness and growth.