A mobile solution for faster, better field service management

Do you remember your first smart phone? So much power – millions of times more power (link resides outside ibm.com) than what was found in the Apollo 11 guidance computers – literally in the palm of your hand. It changed everything. Including expectations. Our smart phones and AI assistants made us ready to bring the technology — like a more sophisticated mobile solution — from our homes into our jobs.
For some roles, that “instant tech” is especially critical. Consider technicians in the field. These are the people we rely to keep the power on, to fix broken parts and in general, keep everything operating smoothly.
From routine service calls to the most difficult-to-get-to inspections, these technicians succeed or fail based on their knowledge. Yet as our assets become smarter and more interconnected, it becomes increasingly hard to just know everything you need to know. It’s also hard to share years of institutional knowledge as the workforce transitions from one generation to the next,
Unless you can carry every piece of information with you, wherever you go. That’s where a mobile field service app comes in.
With IBM Maximo Mobile, it’s possible to have all the asset information a field technician needs, anytime, anyplace – all in the palm of their hand. This easy-to-use interface delivers content-rich data like asset history and repair guides. It also offers detailed digital twins, institutional knowledge and access to experts.
Three key features your field service management team needs
With Maximo Mobile, you’ll find these three important features, all designed to to empower your technicians:
Armed with a mobile enterprise asset management (EAM) system, field technicians can use this robust “toolkit” no matter where they are. And because it’s part of the IBM Maximo Application Suite, the Maximo Mobile application can be deployed on premises or any cloud environment, with flexible options.
