Modern businesses need to protect their APIs from intensifying threats. IBM API Connect® makes it easy.
Protect sensitive API data from vulnerabilities

IBM API Connect offers a range of capabilities to secure, control and mediate access to your APIs. Control access to APIs through authentication and authorization using OAuth, OpenID Connect and third-party services. Deploy anywhere, from a DMZ to co-located with your cloud-native apps and microservices, protecting access at runtime, anywhere.
SmartPaper

Learn how to unlock the full potential of your APIs
Secure to the core

With a signed, encrypted gateway and trusted API security policies, your data and services will have multiple layers of protection.

 Open Authentication (OAuth)

Secure API access with OAuth, a token-based authorization protocol that allows third-party websites or applications to access user data without requiring the user to share personal information.

 Transport Layer Security (TLS)

Secure transmission of data over the network to better protect sensitive information against man-in-the-middle attacks like eavesdropping and data tampering.

 User registry authentication

Enable authentication of users and securing APIs, including LDAP directory, Authentication URL and SCIM by supporting various enterprise user registry types.
Benefits Secure

IBM® DataPower® Gateway (included with IBM API Connect) is a trusted, security-hardened gateway designed for high performance and enterprise-grade security, with the highest level of assurance certification to protect your critical business applications.

 Efficient

DataPower Gateway delivers enterprise-grade security and high performance without the need for multiple gateways.

 Reliable

DataPower Gateway can achieve up to 30,000 TPS, and we publish performance data across both simple and robust policy use cases for full transparency.
Manage security in IBM API Connect

Use trusted technologies like TLS profiles, user registries and LTPA keys through API Manager to help manage protection of sensitive data from security risks.

Design view Use the intuitive API Editor graphical user interface to manage your API security. Explore the API Manager user interface
Source view Easily switch to source code to manage your security needs with a simple toggle. Discover the source view in API Designer
Policies editor Help secure APIs using a visual drag-and-drop policy editor that offers a palette of API policies. Discover the policies editor in API Designer
Authentication options Choose your authentication — from basic with API keys to modern third-party OAuth. Explore API authentication in IBM API Connect
Resources for DataPower Gateway DataPower Gateway for developers

Explore tools, tutorials, and other DataPower Gateway resources for developers.

 IBM Integration Community

Check out DataPower Gateway-related discussions, blogs, best practices and more.
