IBM API Connect offers a range of capabilities to secure, control and mediate access to your APIs. Control access to APIs through authentication and authorization using OAuth, OpenID Connect and third-party services. Deploy anywhere, from a DMZ to co-located with your cloud-native apps and microservices, protecting access at runtime, anywhere.
Learn how to unlock the full potential of your APIs
With a signed, encrypted gateway and trusted API security policies, your data and services will have multiple layers of protection.
Secure API access with OAuth, a token-based authorization protocol that allows third-party websites or applications to access user data without requiring the user to share personal information.
Secure transmission of data over the network to better protect sensitive information against man-in-the-middle attacks like eavesdropping and data tampering.
Enable authentication of users and securing APIs, including LDAP directory, Authentication URL and SCIM by supporting various enterprise user registry types.
IBM® DataPower® Gateway (included with IBM API Connect) is a trusted, security-hardened gateway designed for high performance and enterprise-grade security, with the highest level of assurance certification to protect your critical business applications.
DataPower Gateway delivers enterprise-grade security and high performance without the need for multiple gateways.
DataPower Gateway can achieve up to 30,000 TPS, and we publish performance data across both simple and robust policy use cases for full transparency.
Use trusted technologies like TLS profiles, user registries and LTPA keys through API Manager to help manage protection of sensitive data from security risks.