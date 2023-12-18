How NS1 ensures seamless DNS migrations

Customers often ask us how long their migration will take. They want to dig into the details of how we’re going to make the transition seamless. Our primary goal is to do no harm, but close behind that we want to make the change as quick and easy as possible.

We’ve broken up our authoritative DNS migration process into six distinct stages. The timing of these stages vary quite a bit, depending on the scale and complexity of a customer’s DNS architecture and business requirements. We’ve done “emergency” migrations in as little as a day, but generally, we prefer a few weeks to allow customers time to test various functions as thoroughly as they’d like.

Step one: Kickoff and discovery

In this stage, we meet with your DNS team and scope out the migration project. We’ll ask about your business requirements and how you measure success. We’ll also map out your DNS infrastructure and ask about any business-specific quirks or custom configurations. By the end of this phase, we should be aligned on what you want to achieve and how we’ll get you there.

Step two: Build out the basics

Once the scoping part is complete, we usually progress straight to the build phase. Working closely with your team, we create your DNS records and zone files. If you’ve got existing DNS zones that you’d like to replicate, we export your zone files to NS1. If you’re adding NS1 as a secondary provider, we’ll connect it to your primary server and configure handoffs accordingly. We also walk through the NS1 Connect API and start building connections to automation platforms (like Terraform or Ansible) that you may be using. By the end of this phase, you should have the basic outlines of your DNS architecture up and running.

Step three: Advanced configuration

In this phase, we expand on the baseline from phase two by optimizing your DNS configurations. Looking at the performance metrics for your application or business, we work with your team to set up traffic steering logic, build out automated functionality, add resilience and put together frameworks for monitoring. At the end of this phase, you should have a finely tuned DNS infrastructure that fits your performance and resilience requirements.

Step four: Consistency check

In this phase, we test your configurations for accuracy and reliability. We also use this phase to update the NS1 system as needed to ensure it covers 100% of the original configuration. This step makes sure that we don’t miss anything, including updates that weren’t made in Phase 2 that may need replication. We use analytics tools to make sure that the DNS answers you’re providing are the right ones. We also double check the performance of the system using real data to ensure that it meets the expectations set out at the beginning of the project. At the end of this phase, you should have a fully configured DNS architecture that’s ready to deploy.

Step five: Migration

Now comes the fun part—turning it on! In this phase, we start gradually moving traffic onto NS1 systems, monitoring performance as we go along. It starts off small to minimize risk and ensure that any impact isn’t felt across the enterprise. Usually, we prioritize certain parts of your application workloads with reduced impact. Then gradually, we start to cut over larger portions of the enterprise until you’re fully up and running on NS1.

Step six: Optimization

The job of fine tuning a network never truly ends. You learn a lot in the onboarding and migration steps, but over time your metrics for success often change. Applications come and applications go. With every change, your DNS will have to adapt. That’s why we stay in touch long after a migration is over. We want to make sure that the authoritative DNS we build for you meets your long-term needs.