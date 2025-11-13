The capabilities provided by agentic AI must be consumable by developers, architects with system integrators (SIs), enterprises and CSPs or ISVs for them to truly make a difference. The agentic method for AMM answers this question by providing built-in support for the purpose-built asset platform IBM Consulting Advantage (ICA). ICA provides a centralized and secure platform for consuming all IBM Consulting agents, assets, services and applications.

ICA also hosts subset platforms, which bundle curated assets, assistants and agents, which focus on a specific capability stream, for example Application Migration and Modernization.

As part of ICA, IBM Consulting Advantage for Cloud Transformation (ICA for CT) brings together assets focused on Application Migration and Modernization. ICA for CT provides a unique Hybrid Cloud Journey framework that enables organizations to move different types of mission-critical applications to the cloud with consistency and predictable outcome.

An example of assets with agentic AI capabilities powered by IBM Consulting Advantage for Cloud Transformation, and leveraged by the agentic method for AMM, is IBM Consulting Delivery Curator (ICDC). ICDC is an agentic AI-led orchestration layer that coordinates multiple modernization activities in real-time. It uses learned insights and project telemetry to prioritize tasks, adapt migration wave plans and optimize resource allocation, essentially functioning as a “modernization brain.”

Assets such as ICDC form part of IBM’s broader AI-first modernization architecture and they integrate with other IBM assets and platforms such as watsonx®, Cloud Transformation Advisor and so on. This approach helps ensure that each modernization initiative is deeply intelligent, adaptive and outcome-focused.

With the agentic method for application migration and modernization, IBM brings together an extensive toolset that can support the end-to-end migration approach from discovery to deployment by combining IBM and Red Hat tool chains. This process is fully orchestrated by Azure AI Foundry.