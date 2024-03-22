Driving quality assurance through the IBM Ignite Quality Platform

Quality Assurance (QA) is a critical component of the software development lifecycle, aiming to ensure that software products meet specified quality standards before release. QA encompasses a systematic and strategic approach to identifying, preventing and resolving issues throughout the development process.

However, various challenges arise in the QA domain that affect test case inventory, test case automation and defect volume. Managing test case inventory can become problematic due to the sheer volume of cases, which lead to inefficiencies and resource constraints. Test case automation, while beneficial, can pose challenges in terms of selecting appropriate cases, safeguarding proper maintenance and achieving comprehensive coverage. Defect volume is a perpetual concern, impacting software quality and release timelines.

Overcoming these challenges demands a thoughtful and proactive approach to streamline test cases, optimize automation effectiveness and minimize the volume of defects in the QA process. Balancing these aspects is crucial for delivering high-quality software products that meet user expectations and industry standards.