Unlock the power of real-time data for intelligent energy operations

IBM is working to transform the energy industry through its vision for clean energy, which focuses on efficiency, sustainability, and resilience—leveraging advanced technologies such as smart grids, energy management systems, and data analytics. IBM aims to help utilities and energy companies optimize energy transmission, distribution, reduce waste, and improve the efficiency of renewable energy sources. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced computing solutions, IBM is helping the industry to support secure, transparent, and efficient energy trading, and is also partnering with various organizations to drive innovation and adoption of clean energy technologies.

Microsoft is a key partner in IBM’s support for the energy industry, providing a scalable and secure cloud platform—Microsoft Azure—that enables energy companies to store, process, and analyse vast amounts of data. With Azure, IBM has been able to create innovative solutions which use advanced analytics, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring solutions to predict equipment failures, optimize energy consumption, enhance operational efficiency, support clean energy initiatives and facilitate the transition to renewable energy sources.

The energy industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the urgent need to balance increasing global power demand with sustainability goals. Together IBM and Microsoft are uniquely placed to help energy companies unify disparate data sources, enhance cybersecurity, create scalable digital infrastructures and develop innovative solutions designed to reduce carbon emissions, enhance energy security, and create a resilient and sustainable energy system for the future.