Reimagining planning: Smarter, more autonomous and truly yours

23 July 2025

Ayushi Jain

Yuhong Yin

For the first time, IBM Planning Analytics becomes truly agentic. With this new integration of planning analytics with watsonx Orchestrate, your planning system becomes more than a source of truth: it becomes an active participant in your business. Not just automated, not just integrated, but intelligent, responsive and in motion.

Workflows that used to require manual effort now just execute. Plans adjust, tasks trigger and approvals find you. No coding, no system overhaul. Just describe your outcome and let the agents do the rest. For example: “Send budget revision to sales when forecast drops,” “Trigger alerts if inventory dips below threshold,” or “Sync finance and ops weekly, automatically.”

You define the logic, IBM Watsonx Orchestrate builds the agent. IBM Planning Analytics does the work.

6 reasons why this matters

This integration unlocks new levels of agility, scalability and intelligence for planning teams:

  1. Agentic workflows that run across your enterprise: Move beyond dashboards. Automate actions across departments, systems, and applications.
  2. Custom agents, built for you—not templates: Don’t settle for one-size-fits-all AI. Build agents that reflect how your team works, using your models, your logic, and your knowledge.
  3. Seamless connections to the tools you already use: SAP, Salesforce, Workday—connect them all. Create cross-system flows without switching platforms.
  4. Live sync between plans, people, and performance: Keep your plans current, your teams aligned, and your operations moving—in real time.
  5. Immediate action on data shifts: If your revenue drops, your team knows. If a cost spike hits, your forecast updates. Automatically.
  6. A foundation for future pre-built agents: Today you can bring your own agents—or use ones from IBM watsonx Orchestrate. Soon, we’ll introduce pre-built agents for common tasks like forecasting, scenario analysis, and close—configurable to your enterprise.

Experience the power of Agentic planning

With agentic capabilities, IBM Planning Analytics doesn’t just support your business—it enables it, allowing you to focus less on catching up and more on moving forward. No more delays. No more manual check-ins. No more bottlenecks.

Whether you're a financial leader, an operations planner or an enterprise architect, this is your moment to make planning work for you, not the other way around. Start exploring what’s possible with IBM Planning Analytics + IBM watsonx Orchestrate.

Your data. Your workflows. Your competitive edge—on autopilot.

