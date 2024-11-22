The IBM advantage: What makes IBM a leader in the content services platform market

22 November 2024
The future of work is defined by digital transformation, where people and AI collaborate to drive innovation and process efficiency. At the core of this transformation is enterprise content, the key enabler that drives and aligns business processes across organizations.
According to IDC, “Content drives business, and the shift to a digital-first business requires companies to transform their back-office and front-office content-centric business processes from employee onboarding and customer service to regulatory compliance and accounting functions.”
The need for a centralized, modern content management platform is more critical than ever. Investing in the right partner will be a key factor in determining how effectively you can scale your business as it grows. IBM is a leader in this category, and we are excited about our latest recognition in IDC and Omdia reports.
With the increasing adoption of generative AI capabilities across processes and platforms, the enterprise content management market has undergone a significant shift this year.
IBM has consistently been chosen as a preferred automation partner, evolving its offering to meet ever-changing market demands. In the latest IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services 2024 Vendor Assessment and The Omdia Universe for Content Services Platforms 2024–25, IBM has been recognized as a leader.
According to IDC MarketScape, organizations that require a scalable, enterprise-grade content services solution should consider IBM's Cloud Pak for Business Automation. Midsize to large companies will appreciate the global scale and flexible deployment options as well as the prebuilt connectors to other applications in the IBM technology stack, the ability to integrate with other third-party solutions, and extensive workflow automation capabilities of the product.
Additionally, Omdia recommends that IBM be included on your shortlist if you are looking for a content services platform with advanced generative AI features.
IBM offers a modern enterprise content management solution that unifies and integrates content across systems, teams and processes, enabling knowledge workers to focus on what matters.
We are trusted automation partners for the vast majority of Fortune 100 companies.
According to The Total Economic Impact™ of IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation study by Forrester, a composite organization based on interviewed customers was able to reduce operating costs. In addition, they also:
Choosing the right platform for your content management needs can be daunting and complex. If you're looking to modernize your content services platform, IBM can support you through this journey.
