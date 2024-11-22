The IBM advantage: What makes IBM a leader in the content services platform market

The future of work is defined by digital transformation, where people and AI collaborate to drive innovation and process efficiency. At the core of this transformation is enterprise content, the key enabler that drives and aligns business processes across organizations.

According to IDC, “Content drives business, and the shift to a digital-first business requires companies to transform their back-office and front-office content-centric business processes from employee onboarding and customer service to regulatory compliance and accounting functions.”

The need for a centralized, modern content management platform is more critical than ever. Investing in the right partner will be a key factor in determining how effectively you can scale your business as it grows. IBM is a leader in this category, and we are excited about our latest recognition in IDC and Omdia reports.