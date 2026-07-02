Introducing IBM Db2 Serverless Technical Preview: A serverless database for developers and agents

We’re excited to announce the technical preview of IBM Db2 Serverless, a fully managed, cloud-native database service that makes it easy to create, connect, and scale databases without managing infrastructure. It brings the IBM Db2 engine enterprises already trust to a fully serverless model, with self-service provisioning, enterprise-grade security, and elastic scale that requires no capacity planning in advance.

As more applications and AI agents create and operate databases on their own, they need a database that responds at their speed and does not make them wait to provision or scale. Db2 Serverless meets that need without forcing a trade-off. Agents and developers get serverless speed on an engine proven across demanding, mission-critical workloads, with the security, data integrity and reliability those workloads require. Agents create and manage databases in code through REST and MCP interfaces, and snapshot-based branching provides isolated copies of production for development and testing.