Streamline IT service management with IBM Maximo IT as a Service

10 December 2024
In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, effective IT service management is more critical than ever to maintain visibility, streamline operations, and drive business outcomes. Organizations are increasingly turning to technology designed to help them implement IT service management processes, yet that leads to new sets of challenges.
Therefore, software that provides IT assets, configurations and service requests tracking, and is easily scalable, will be critical for added flexibility when looking for new ways to simplify IT service management processes.
IBM is announcing the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) availability of Maximo IT, engineered to help businesses streamline their operations, reduce costs, and drive performance of their IT management. This offering can help organizations to manage and optimize their IT landscape in a scalable, flexible and cost-effective way. The solution is an add-on to the market-leading IBM Maximo Application Suite as a Service offering.
Maximo IT is a comprehensive solution that combines IT asset management (ITAM) and IT service management (ITSM) capabilities into a single product. Businesses managing hardware, software, network or a plethora of other assets can benefit from Maximo IT’s tools for tracking, maintaining and optimizing their resources across their entire lifecycle.
This technology can help streamline IT operations by providing organizations with enhanced service insights such as KPIs, metrics and graphs on the availability, reliability and stability of the IT processes, services and assets. In addition, Maximo IT can be integrated with IBM watsonx Assistant allowing users to chat with a virtual assistant, to help resolve issues and raise tickets.
Thanks to this solution, clients can access the information they require for configuration integrity while responding to planned changes, unplanned incidents and problems occurring across the IT and operational technology (OT) landscape.
Maximo IT SaaS brings a wealth of benefits to organizations looking for an efficient, cloud-based solution that integrates with their existing systems, including the following:
Maximo IT creates IT/OT collaboration by providing users with a transparent, efficient and secured electronic record of changes on IT assets, configurations and service requests across the enterprise.
The availability of Maximo IT SaaS is helping transform the way businesses approach IT service management. This mobile-friendly solution offers a new experience with enhanced scalability, performance and serviceability. By making this combined IT service management and IT asset management technology available in the cloud, organizations can thrive in today’s competitive environment.
Ready to take control of your IT service management? Explore the power of Maximo IT SaaS today and discover how this innovative solution can help you improve productivity, security, and cost efficiency.
For more information and to get started, visit IBM Maximo IT.
Discover more about IBM Maximo Application Suite
Read more details about the IBM Maximo Application Suite as a Service offering