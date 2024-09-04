Palo Alto Networks acquires IBM QRadar SaaS assets: Strengthening joint AI security solutions and next-generation security operations to prevent threats at scale

Today, Palo Alto Networks announced the completion of its acquisition of IBM’s QRadar Software as a Service (SaaS) assets, strengthening the companies’ strategic alliance and paving the way for more organizations to benefit from our joint next-generation security operations and AI-powered solutions.
The security industry is at a turning point in which AI will transform businesses and drive business growth; however the ever-growing threat landscape continues to challenge teams to adapt. In the recent IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average cost of a data breach has reached a record high of USD 4.88 million. As breaches continue to soar, organizations must take proactive measures to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses.
The partnership between IBM and Palo Alto Networks aims to simplify organizations’ security operations and prevent threats at scale. In addition to Palo Alto Networks’ deployment of IBM solutions internally, including watsonx AI, to drive AI and automation capabilities, the partnership also leverages the expertise of the global IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services team to deliver advisory, integration and threat detection services to help organizations transform security into a business enabler.
IBM is committed to supporting clients through the transition. As a preferred Palo Alto Networks partner for Cortex XSIAM migrations, IBM Consulting will provide eligible IBM QRadar clients with a seamless and cost-free migration to Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM platform, allowing them to retain their existing workflows and expertise. IBM Consulting will utilize the expertise of thousands of industry and domain-specific consultants, along with Cortex XSIAM migration automation assistant technologies, pre-built accelerators, and global, regional, and local delivery models to provide a smooth transition.
IBM and Palo Alto Networks have already moved swiftly to expand their partnership, commencing work to train over 1,000 IBM consultants on Palo Alto Networks security solutions and delivering joint offerings to help organizations build cyber resiliency into every part of the business. Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XSIAM suite can be empowered by IBM’s Security Operations Center Consulting Transformation Services and Threat Detection and Response (TDR) Managed Security Services teams, enabling organizations to build next-generation SOC solutions while achieving proactive risk reduction, improved visibility and faster response times.
Additionally, the partnership combines Palo Alto Networks’ Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solution, Prisma Cloud, with IBM Consulting’s global system integration and managed security services to provide customized solutions across the DevSecOps lifecycle, improving cyber resiliency across cloud and enterprise applications.
With a clear focus on data and identity-centric security controls, IBM is also helping clients secure their hybrid cloud and AI by building trustworthy AI, protecting on-premises and cloud investments, managing financial and reputational risk, and securing data and identities across environments. IBM Guardium helps protect data anywhere and accelerates compliance by prioritizing and remediating risks while IBM Verify can help eliminate complexity in hybrid environments through identity modernization. These data and identity solutions ensure clients can keep up with the speed of innovation and complexity of governance.
“IBM and Palo Alto Networks are redefining cybersecurity collaboration, offering seamless migrations and enhanced AI and automation capabilities of Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XSIAM. Leveraging the global expertise of IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services, the alliance delivers comprehensive advisory, data and identity-centric security expertise, and threat detection and response services, elevating security operations for unparalleled defense and transforming security into a powerful business enabler,” said Cathy Huang, Research Director, IDC Worldwide Security Services.