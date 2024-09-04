Palo Alto Networks acquires IBM QRadar SaaS assets: Strengthening joint AI security solutions and next-generation security operations to prevent threats at scale

Today, Palo Alto Networks announced the completion of its acquisition of IBM’s QRadar Software as a Service (SaaS) assets, strengthening the companies’ strategic alliance and paving the way for more organizations to benefit from our joint next-generation security operations and AI-powered solutions.

The security industry is at a turning point in which AI will transform businesses and drive business growth; however the ever-growing threat landscape continues to challenge teams to adapt. In the recent IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average cost of a data breach has reached a record high of USD 4.88 million. As breaches continue to soar, organizations must take proactive measures to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses.

The partnership between IBM and Palo Alto Networks aims to simplify organizations’ security operations and prevent threats at scale. In addition to Palo Alto Networks’ deployment of IBM solutions internally, including watsonx AI, to drive AI and automation capabilities, the partnership also leverages the expertise of the global IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services team to deliver advisory, integration and threat detection services to help organizations transform security into a business enabler.