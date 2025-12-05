Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM introduces Maximo Condition Insight: Actionable Asset Performance Management with agentic AI

A new generation of intelligence that makes proactive maintenance effortless.

Published 05 December 2025
IBM Maximo Condition Insight, a new AI-powered capability within the IBM Maximo Application Suite, enables asset-intensive organizations to gain instant, explainable insights to support condition-based maintenance (CBM).

This innovation helps customers move from reactive to prescriptive maintenance, simplifying complexity and accelerating decision-making through agentic AI.

Part of IBM’s next-generation Asset Performance Management

As organizations modernize operations, Maximo Condition Insight expands IBM Maximo Asset Performance Management (APM), capabilities to deliver an AI-driven view of asset performance, reliability and risk.

Condition Insight is an agentic AI capability within Maximo APM, which works in concert with other Applications and AI capabilities that are part of the broader Maximo Application Suite (MAS). It interprets asset data to explain asset condition, highlight emerging trends, and recommend corrective actions to enable a unified, AI-driven Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM) approach across the Maximo ecosystem.

Powered by IBM watsonx, Condition Insight evaluates work orders, metrics, Time-Series data, meter readings, Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA), and alerts to evaluate the asset’s condition, uncover performance patterns and provide clear, actionable recommendations—all communicated in plain, understandable language.

A detailed dashboard showcasing metrics for a submersible pump model ST_1400518. The interface displays health, criticality, risk, and operational data, including numeric values such as 20 hp, 5000 USD, and 1000 USD. The layout includes visual graphs and key performance indicators for monitoring efficiency.

Why it matters: Turning complexity into clarity

Asset-intensive industries are under growing pressure from aging infrastructure, labor shortages, and cost cutting mandates. Traditional CBM solutions often demand months of data integration, modeling and technical setup.

Condition Insight removes that barrier by analyzing asset data in seconds and returning a clear, explainable summary of condition, trends and recommended actions—making AI practical for every maintenance team. 

Here are 4 AI advantages:

  1. Instant insights: Summarizes asset condition from meters, KPIs and alerts in seconds without data modeling, integration or technical set up.
  2. Strategic alignment: Maps the condition to failure modes to prescribe the appropriate maintenance activities.
  3. Conversational experience: Maximo AI Assistant provides a natural-language interface where users can get answers about their asset’s condition and related work orders, trends and root causes.
  4. Automated execution: These AI capabilities will soon be able to create or update work orders automatically following the prescribed maintenance strategies with minimal user intervention.

Benefits across industries

Organizations using IBM Maximo Asset Performance Management leveraging Condition Insight can:

  • Avoid costly failures by forecasting problems before they occur.
  • Reduce downtime and operating costs with prescriptive, automated workflows.
  • Close the skills gap by giving any user AI-driven guidance without data-science setup.
  • Improve compliance and sustainability through consistent, traceable maintenance decisions.

Delivering explainable, enterprise-grade AI

IBM combines Maximo’s trusted asset data model with watsonx AI, delivering explainable, enterprise-grade AI that integrates directly into maintenance workflows. Unlike niche vendors that require custom builds, IBM provides a scalable, secure solution native to the Maximo Application Suite.

“AI is no longer just about prediction—it’s about explanation and automation,” said Kendra DeKeyrel, Vice President Asset Lifecycle Management Product and Engineering Leader at IBM. “With Condition Insight, we’re embedding agentic AI directly into Maximo workflows, so maintenance teams can understand asset health instantly and act with confidence.”

“Maximo Condition Insight represents the next generation of AI for operations,” added Stan Smith, Program Director, Maximo Product Management. “By turning complex asset data into clear, actionable intelligence, we’re helping organizations move from reactive maintenance to proactive strategies that improve reliability and reduce costs.”

Alex Melamed

Senior Product Manager

IBM