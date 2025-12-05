As organizations modernize operations, Maximo Condition Insight expands IBM Maximo Asset Performance Management (APM), capabilities to deliver an AI-driven view of asset performance, reliability and risk.

Condition Insight is an agentic AI capability within Maximo APM, which works in concert with other Applications and AI capabilities that are part of the broader Maximo Application Suite (MAS). It interprets asset data to explain asset condition, highlight emerging trends, and recommend corrective actions to enable a unified, AI-driven Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM) approach across the Maximo ecosystem.

Powered by IBM watsonx, Condition Insight evaluates work orders, metrics, Time-Series data, meter readings, Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA), and alerts to evaluate the asset’s condition, uncover performance patterns and provide clear, actionable recommendations—all communicated in plain, understandable language.