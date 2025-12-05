IBM introduces Maximo Condition Insight: Actionable Asset Performance Management with agentic AI
A new generation of intelligence that makes proactive maintenance effortless.
IBM Maximo Condition Insight, a new AI-powered capability within the IBM Maximo Application Suite, enables asset-intensive organizations to gain instant, explainable insights to support condition-based maintenance (CBM).
This innovation helps customers move from reactive to prescriptive maintenance, simplifying complexity and accelerating decision-making through agentic AI.
As organizations modernize operations, Maximo Condition Insight expands IBM Maximo Asset Performance Management (APM), capabilities to deliver an AI-driven view of asset performance, reliability and risk.
Condition Insight is an agentic AI capability within Maximo APM, which works in concert with other Applications and AI capabilities that are part of the broader Maximo Application Suite (MAS). It interprets asset data to explain asset condition, highlight emerging trends, and recommend corrective actions to enable a unified, AI-driven Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM) approach across the Maximo ecosystem.
Powered by IBM watsonx, Condition Insight evaluates work orders, metrics, Time-Series data, meter readings, Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA), and alerts to evaluate the asset’s condition, uncover performance patterns and provide clear, actionable recommendations—all communicated in plain, understandable language.
Asset-intensive industries are under growing pressure from aging infrastructure, labor shortages, and cost cutting mandates. Traditional CBM solutions often demand months of data integration, modeling and technical setup.
Condition Insight removes that barrier by analyzing asset data in seconds and returning a clear, explainable summary of condition, trends and recommended actions—making AI practical for every maintenance team.
Here are 4 AI advantages:
Organizations using IBM Maximo Asset Performance Management leveraging Condition Insight can:
IBM combines Maximo’s trusted asset data model with watsonx AI, delivering explainable, enterprise-grade AI that integrates directly into maintenance workflows. Unlike niche vendors that require custom builds, IBM provides a scalable, secure solution native to the Maximo Application Suite.
“AI is no longer just about prediction—it’s about explanation and automation,” said Kendra DeKeyrel, Vice President Asset Lifecycle Management Product and Engineering Leader at IBM. “With Condition Insight, we’re embedding agentic AI directly into Maximo workflows, so maintenance teams can understand asset health instantly and act with confidence.”
“Maximo Condition Insight represents the next generation of AI for operations,” added Stan Smith, Program Director, Maximo Product Management. “By turning complex asset data into clear, actionable intelligence, we’re helping organizations move from reactive maintenance to proactive strategies that improve reliability and reduce costs.”
Explore how your organization can benefit from the Maximo Application Suite and its Asset Performance Management capabilities.