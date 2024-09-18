Join us at PrestoCon Day, a free virtual community event

The Presto Foundation is excited to share its upcoming virtual community conference PrestoCon Day (link resides outside of ibm.com), taking place on 7 June 2023.
Presto is an open-source, fast and reliable SQL query engine that provides one simple ANSI SQL interface for all your data analytics and your open lakehouse. Some of the biggest companies in the world are contributing to the Presto open-source project, including Meta, Uber and Intel.
IBM recently made an exciting announcement in AI: watsonx, an enterprise-ready AI and data platform designed to multiply the impact of AI across your business, with 3 core capabilities:
Built on an open lakehouse architecture, watsonx.data is the open, hybrid and governed fit-for-purpose data store optimized to scale all data, analytics and AI workloads. Watsonx.data is designed with multiple open-source query engines, including Presto and Spark, that can optimize workload costs and performance at scale. Watsonx.data will incorporate the latest performance enhancements to the Presto query engine and continue to optimize the engine through IBM’s recent acquisition of Ahana, the only SaaS for Presto and a strong contributor to the Presto open-source community.
IBM has a significant history contributing to open-source capabilities. The company was one of the earliest champions of open source, partnering with organizations like Linux, Apache, and Eclipse, pushing for open licenses, open governance and open standards. Additionally, Intel is a founding member of the PrestoDB foundation, and has collaborated with IBM to deliver rapid and reliable data processing to watsonx.data, which is also engineered to use Intel’s built-in accelerators on Intel’s new 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors.
PrestoCon Day brings together Presto users and developers from organizations around the globe. The virtual show will feature many marquee users sharing how they use Presto to power their data analytics and lakehouses. Session highlights include:
The full agenda (link resides outside of ibm.com) is available here. Anyone who wants to learn how some of the world’s largest companies are using Presto to power their data lakehouses at scale is encouraged to attend. At PrestoCon Day, you’ll get to see some of the new features coming to Presto, IBM watsonx.data, as well as learn more about common use cases and best practices.
Register for the free, virtual event
Register for PrestoCon Day