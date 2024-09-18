Join us at PrestoCon Day, a free virtual community event

IBM recently made an exciting announcement in AI: watsonx, an enterprise-ready AI and data platform designed to multiply the impact of AI across your business, with 3 core capabilities:

watsonx.ai — to train, validate, and tune AI models

watsonx.data — to scale AI workloads for all your data, anywhere

watsonx.governance — to enable responsible and transparent AI

Built on an open lakehouse architecture, watsonx.data is the open, hybrid and governed fit-for-purpose data store optimized to scale all data, analytics and AI workloads. Watsonx.data is designed with multiple open-source query engines, including Presto and Spark, that can optimize workload costs and performance at scale. Watsonx.data will incorporate the latest performance enhancements to the Presto query engine and continue to optimize the engine through IBM’s recent acquisition of Ahana, the only SaaS for Presto and a strong contributor to the Presto open-source community.

IBM has a significant history contributing to open-source capabilities. The company was one of the earliest champions of open source, partnering with organizations like Linux, Apache, and Eclipse, pushing for open licenses, open governance and open standards. Additionally, Intel is a founding member of the PrestoDB foundation, and has collaborated with IBM to deliver rapid and reliable data processing to watsonx.data, which is also engineered to use Intel’s built-in accelerators on Intel’s new 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors.