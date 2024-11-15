Introducing IBM MQ as a Service Reserved Instance on IBM Cloud

IBM is proud to announce IBM MQ as a Service Reserved Instance, a new enterprise messaging SaaS solution on IBM Cloud, built to drive innovation and faster time to value. The service inherits IBM MQ’s market-leading assured (exactly-once) message delivery capabilities, ensuring that business critical data is available and ready in real-time wherever it’s needed. This is all done whilst managing the installation and maintenance of the underlying infrastructure and software, helping to reduce operational overheads without compromising on reliability, security and performance regardless of use case.

According to the IBM Institute for Business Value, 83% of executive agree that modernizing their applications and data is central to the business strategy of their operations. While this shift in the way in which applications are built, deployed and hosted can facilitate change and provide new customer experiences, it can also present a connectivity challenge for businesses. When trying to connect an ever-changing variety of disparate apps hosted across different Cloud providers and on-premises, the resulting silos can make it difficult to effectively leverage their data and derive maximum value. IBM MQ can connect these siloed apps dynamically, securely and reliably enabling businesses to build loosely coupled message-driven and event-driven application architectures. By loosely coupling their apps, businesses can make changes, scale or introduce new apps with a minimized risk of impacting other downstream apps or dependencies.

IBM MQ as a Service Reserved Instance was officially announced on 8th October 2024 and will be Generally Available on 13th December 2024. This new plan compliments and builds upon the existing multi-tenant plans by providing additional high-availability and deployment options. Find out more about the different MQ SaaS plans here and read on to understand more about the key benefits of the new service.