Introducing IBM Envizi Emissions API: Bring reliable emissions calculations into the systems you already use

As demand grows for real-time, scalable emissions insights, organizations need more than standalone tools and are turning to flexible building blocks that integrate into their products and systems.

Emissions API is designed to meet that need, providing access to Envizi’s robust foundation of emissions expertise, managed factor data and methodologies aligned with the GHG Protocol. As part of the broader Envizi portfolio, it extends these calculation capabilities into applications, products, and workflows, alongside Envizi Emissions Accounting for fully managed enterprise workflows, auditability and reporting, and Envizi Emissions Calculations in Excel for a hands-on, self-serve approach. Together, these offerings are designed to give organizations flexibility in how they apply emissions calculations, with the ability to adapt as requirements evolve and scale over time.