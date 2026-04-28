Introducing IBM Envizi Emissions API: Bring reliable emissions calculations into the systems you already use

IBM announces the general availability of the IBM Envizi Emissions API, enabling organizations, developers and software providers to embed emissions calculations directly into the systems, products and workflows they already use.
As demand grows for real-time, scalable emissions insights, organizations need more than standalone tools and are turning to flexible building blocks that integrate into their products and systems.
Emissions API is designed to meet that need, providing access to Envizi’s robust foundation of emissions expertise, managed factor data and methodologies aligned with the GHG Protocol. As part of the broader Envizi portfolio, it extends these calculation capabilities into applications, products, and workflows, alongside Envizi Emissions Accounting for fully managed enterprise workflows, auditability and reporting, and Envizi Emissions Calculations in Excel for a hands-on, self-serve approach. Together, these offerings are designed to give organizations flexibility in how they apply emissions calculations, with the ability to adapt as requirements evolve and scale over time.
Emissions calculations often sound simpler than they are. In practice, they depend on access to credible emissions factors, the ability to apply the right methodology for the activity type and geography and enough transparency to support review, reporting and stakeholder confidence. Many organizations are still trying to manage this through disconnected data sources, manual calculations and inconsistent methods.
If you’ve explored adding emissions logic into your product, you’ve likely run into a few challenges:
Building this in-house means managing datasets, versioning methodologies and ensuring consistency across use cases and regions.
The Envizi Emissions API abstracts that complexity into a set of REST endpoints. The API is structured to respond to:
In this example, the API is used to calculate emissions associated with consuming 1 kWh of electricity from the grid in New York. The request sends the activity data (electricity use), location, and time period to the API, which then returns the calculated emissions along with details about the emission factors used.
This allows you to focus on your application logic, while Envizi handles factor selection and updates, methodology alignment and calculation consistency.
The API is built to integrate into existing systems and workflows, not replace them. It supports Scope 1, 2 and 3 use cases by applying standardized methodologies and managed emissions factor data, helping ensure calculations remain consistent across systems and use cases. This allows teams to embed emissions logic without introducing additional complexity into their infrastructure.
Activity data requiring emissions calculations is often spread across ERP, procurement, and logistics systems, making Scope 3 calculations dependent on effective data integration and processing. The API brings emissions calculations to your system of record to support reliable and traceable results across categories such as purchased goods, transport, and product lifecycle stages.
One example is IBM Maximo HSE, where Envizi emissions calculation capabilities are used to support fugitive and stationary emissions management related to incident tickets.
By using the API, you avoid:
The Envizi Emissions API is particularly useful if you are:
As emissions calculations become part of more systems, products and workflows, organizations need a way to scale them without adding unnecessary complexity. IBM Envizi Emissions API is built to help teams bring traceable calculations into the environments they already use, while addressing the effort of building and maintaining emissions logic themselves.