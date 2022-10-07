Introducing IBM AI Governance

IBM AI Governance is a new, one-stop solution built on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data using automated software that works with your organizations current data science platform. Included in this solution is everything needed to develop a consistent transparent model management process, capturing model development time, metadata, post-deployment model monitoring and customized workflows.

This new solution automates the capture of model metadata across the AI/ML lifecycle so data science teams can focus on other tasks, rather that model documentation. Data science leaders and model validators benefit from always having an accurate, up-to-date view of their models. Businesses benefit from the ability to scale and deliver transparent, explainable outcomes free from harmful bias and drift. IBM AI Governance increases the accuracy of predictions by identifying how AI is used and where retraining is indicated.

Model risk management is used in IBM AI Governance to identify, manage, monitor and report on risk and compliance initiatives at scale. Dynamic dashboards provide clear, concise customizable results that enable a robust set of workflows, enhance collaboration and drive AI regulatory compliance across multiple regions and geographies.