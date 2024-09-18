Innovation with IBM® LinuxONE

The IBM® LinuxONE server leverages six decades of IBM expertise in engineering infrastructure for the modern enterprise to provide a purpose-built Linux server for transaction and data-serving. As such, IBM LinuxONE is built to deliver security, scalability, reliability and performance, while it’s engineered to offer efficient use of datacenter power and footprint for sustainable and cost-effective cloud computing.

We are now on our fourth generation of IBM LinuxONE servers with the IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 (available since September 2022), and IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper 4 (available since April 2023) which introduced our first rack mountable system. With the fourth generation of IBM LinuxONE, we introduced technologies such as the Security and Compliance Center designed to significantly simplify audit readiness, quantum-safe algorithms designed to help protect data in the post-quantum age, and the Integrated Accelerator for AI inferencing on the Telum processor to assist in making in-transaction AI tractable.

IBM LinuxONE has delivered a rich roadmap of features including a general purpose HSM with industry leading, certified tamper detection and response capabilities as defined by FIPS 140-2 Level 4, PCI HSM certified payment HSMs2, hardware based pause-less garbage collection for Java, EAL5+ isolation between virtual partitions, high performance on-core cryptography, secure enclaves for confidential computing and so much more.1