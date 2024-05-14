To bring its innovative app-driven model to life, the Bank Zero team began homing in on some of the details. The company aimed to offer users high levels of control and transparency, via a low-touch model.

“We wanted to provide visibility of every cent going in and out of the bank,” says Prag. “As we were self-funding the bank, we didn’t have millions to spend on existing core banking software suites. We wanted to cost-effectively self-build a platform based on open-source software, which offered world-first functionality around security, usability and transparency.”

Top of Bank Zero's agenda: selecting the IT infrastructure to support its new banking platform. With big ambitions, the bank started looking for a vendor specialist offering expertise, scale and performance, all at a competitive price-point.

“We’re aiming to reach every individual in South Africa alongside small and medium enterprises,” explains Prag. “So, we wanted IT foundations that could scale easily. To offer customers zero to low fees, we must maximize internal efficiency, so we were looking for solutions that were simple to manage and extremely stable. Customer experience is critical to us, so performance was another priority. Finally: security. Our app-driven model depends on users trusting us to protect their data from every eventuality.”