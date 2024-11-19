11 November 2024
The ability to store and manage large amounts of data is crucial for businesses to glean risks, insights, patterns and trends so they remain competitive and ahead of the curve. Large data sets help organizations acquire valuable data, which enables them to make smart decisions. As the volume and complexity of data increases, traditional databases struggle to keep up with the growing need for information that can be derived from it. This is where IBM Informix® 15 comes in, offering unparalleled scalability and functionality to help organizations overcome these challenges.
IBM Informix is an object-relational database management system (ORDBMS) that provides a robust and scalable platform for storing, managing and retrieving data. It is a high performance, always-on, scalable and easily embeddable enterprise-class database engine, optimized for the most demanding transactional and analytical workloads. It can process more than 2 million transactions per second with full consistency, concurrency and resource usage to support hundreds of thousands of users.
As an object-relational engine, IBM Informix seamlessly integrates the best of relational and object-oriented capabilities, enabling the flexible modeling of complex data structures and relationships. With native support for complex data types, IBM Informix can handle a wide range of data formats, including SQL, NoSQL/JSON, BSON, time series, spatial-temporal, and user-defined types, all within a single database platform. It integrates seamlessly with IBM watsonx™, allowing quick, governed access to IBM Informix and other data sources with zero-ETL, and ensures real-time processing for AI models across the hybrid cloud. IBM Informix can easily be deployed on-premise, virtualized or on public, private or hybrid clouds.
IBM Informix 15, the latest version of Informix, includes a significant expansion of the IBM Informix database engine's storage scalability, allowing customers to store more data without having to purge older information. This new feature is a forward-looking technological decision based on customer needs. These amplified capabilities expand the lead that IBM Informix has over other databases in terms of features and functionality, ease of use and the ability to store and use hybrid data.
IBM Informix 15 introduces several new features and enhanced capabilities, including:
IBM Informix 15 stands out due to its ability to eliminate any practical limit on the amount of data that can be stored, thereby removing the limitations that impact customers' ability to grow and expand their data footprint. With the major update on storage expansion, IBM Informix 15 can store up to one-half of a yottabyte, far exceeding the handling abilities of any other database, mainframe or distributed system. To compare, the current IBM Informix 14.10 can store about 8 petabytes, which is still the industry's largest limit.
IBM Informix 15 provides our customers with the opportunity to future-proof their environment, consolidate data into a single operating environment and achieve greater efficiency and faster time –to market. IBM Informix 15 gives businesses the opportunity to pursue the largest proposed compute environments without having to worry about scalability limits, providing a competitive advantage in the market.
Version 15 further solidifies IBM Informix as the most powerful database in IBM's portfolio and provides relief to existing customers who are running into storage and scalability limitations in the current IBM Informix versions.
IBM Informix 15 includes a connector that integrates seamlessly with watsonx, allowing it to quickly access governed data from IBM Informix or any other data sources without the need for ETL and ensuring real-time processing for AI models across the hybrid cloud.
IBM Informix 15 is a game changer for database scalability and functionality, providing customers with a future-proof environment that can grow over time, so they don’t have to worry about storage and scalability limitations. The new features and functionality of IBM Informix 15 make it an attractive option for customers and further solidify IBM Informix as the most powerful database manager in IBM's portfolio.
As the world continues to generate more data, the need for scalable and efficient data management solutions will only continue to grow. IBM Informix 15 is poised to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. It’s the new frontier of IBM Informix, known for the fact that “it just works.”
