IBM Informix is an object-relational database management system (ORDBMS) that provides a robust and scalable platform for storing, managing and retrieving data. It is a high performance, always-on, scalable and easily embeddable enterprise-class database engine, optimized for the most demanding transactional and analytical workloads. It can process more than 2 million transactions per second with full consistency, concurrency and resource usage to support hundreds of thousands of users.

As an object-relational engine, IBM Informix seamlessly integrates the best of relational and object-oriented capabilities, enabling the flexible modeling of complex data structures and relationships. With native support for complex data types, IBM Informix can handle a wide range of data formats, including SQL, NoSQL/JSON, BSON, time series, spatial-temporal, and user-defined types, all within a single database platform. It integrates seamlessly with IBM watsonx™, allowing quick, governed access to IBM Informix and other data sources with zero-ETL, and ensures real-time processing for AI models across the hybrid cloud. IBM Informix can easily be deployed on-premise, virtualized or on public, private or hybrid clouds.

IBM Informix 15, the latest version of Informix, includes a significant expansion of the IBM Informix database engine's storage scalability, allowing customers to store more data without having to purge older information. This new feature is a forward-looking technological decision based on customer needs. These amplified capabilities expand the lead that IBM Informix has over other databases in terms of features and functionality, ease of use and the ability to store and use hybrid data.