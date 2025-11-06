IBM recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape 2025 Data Protection and Governance Services

We’re proud to announce that IBM has been named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Protection and Governance Services 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52973625, October 2025). We believe this recognition highlights IBM’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help organizations worldwide secure their data, strengthen privacy and continuously meet evolving governance standards.

For business and security executives, selecting the right partner is crucial—not just for compliance, but for building resilient, risk oriented and value-driven organizations. We believe the IDC MarketScape’s assessment underlines IBM’s capabilities as a strategic advisor, trusted innovator and highly skilled implementation partner, enabling clients to stay ahead in a complex and rapidly shifting regulatory and threat landscape.